The Sun News
Lotto advert
Latest
12th August 2017 - Abia Chief of Staff dies in London 
12th August 2017 - Fayose felicitates with deputy on promotion as professor
12th August 2017 - Ticket racketeering: Amaechi sacks station managers, porters
12th August 2017 - Corruption charges: Why we are silent on Madueke –PDP
12th August 2017 - … It’s a big leap for 2019 –Omehia
12th August 2017 - Anambra guber: PDP clears Obiogbolu, Oduah, four others
12th August 2017 - Police arrest 18 kidnappers, 22 robbers in Rivers
12th August 2017 - DSS nabs Germans’ abductors in Abuja
12th August 2017 - Boko Haram: Soldiers invade UN House in Maiduguri
12th August 2017 - Nnamdi Kanu has violated bail conditions –FG
Home / National / Nnamdi Kanu has violated bail conditions –FG

Nnamdi Kanu has violated bail conditions –FG

— 12th August 2017
  • Why northern youth leaders have not been arrested

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Minister of Interior, Lt-Gen Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (retd), has accused the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, of violating the bail conditions given him by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Dambazau, who made the allegation during a press conference held in his office in Abuja yesterday, however noted that it is left for the Court to determine what becomes of his action and to what extent he violated the conditions when his trial resumes.

Assuring that police arresting Kanu is totally out of consideration, the Minister said: “the other issue is that Nnamdi Kanu violates bail conditions but it is not time yet for him to go back to the court on trial. We have this assumption but I think it is left for the court that gave those conditions to determine whether those conditions were violated or not.

“If those conditions were violated, the court knows what to do. We cannot assume that those conditions are being violated. Yes, the public knows those conditions given but the determination of the extent of violation will be left for the court.

“It is not like the police will go after Kanu to arrest him on the grounds that he violated the bail conditions. Kanu will have a day in court and the court will determine his fate because it is the court that gave those conditions.” He equally spoke on why the Federal Government and the law enforcement agencies have not arrested leaders of the Coalition of Northern Youth Groups behind the quit order given to Igbo in the northern part of the country, explaining that they have been invited by the Department of State Services (DSS) for questioning.

According to him; “the group that called themselves coalition of Arewa Associations that held a press conference in Kaduna where they gave October 1 ultimatum to the Igbo to quit the north as a response to what they termed as issue of separatist agenda of IPOB and claim that there are lots of excitements from the Igbo against northerners, of course, they later claimed that the media quoted them out of context. I am very much aware that the DSS invited all of them, held a meeting with them to which they made a statement to the effect that what was reported in the media was not what they said.

“They further wrote to the Acting President indicating that they did not make inciting statement as to the issue of violence or forceful ejection of the Igbo in the north. However, it was on the basis of that the northern elders called them to also reaffirm from them that what was reported is not exactly what they meant.

“Secondly, it is something that the Kaduna State government is handling since that is where it happened. I want to think that it was on that basis that the arrest was not made. Again, there has been several efforts to dialogue between the northern youths and the Igbo youths. Several of such meetings have been held including the reported one a week ago but my understanding is that these various groups are trying to reach an understanding.

“More importantly, government has given assurance when the Acting President met with leadership from various parts of the country that nothing is going to happen to any person. Government has assured that everybody should stay and continue normal businesses.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

2 Comments

  1. chukwu John 12th August 2017 at 8:03 am
    Reply

    When a hausa/fulani man is talking you will know, general abdurahman danbazzau the interior minister is not ashamed to tell us that the arewa youths who issued a quit notice to the igbos were invited by the dss for meeting and questioning, what it means is that the arewa youths are correct and didn’t commit any offence even as we speak various threats are coming from the same arewa youths including hate songs, frankly speaking nigeria is not a democratic nation zoo remains zoo we are waiting and watching the holywood drama the hausa/fulanis are playing. Only referendum will settle this matter biafra we stand.

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 12th August 2017 at 8:45 am
    Reply

    The issue as it stands has nothing to do with Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. Kanu with IPOB and ECA are on their own in the issue and as it concern territory beyond territory of Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states and principles of Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Abia Chief of Staff dies in London 

— 12th August 2017

Chief of Staff to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Chief Chijioke Nwakodo, is dead. Nwakodo, 56, died in a London hospital on Thursday evening, his younger brother, Mr. Obidike Nwakodo, told the News Agency of Nigeria yesterday in Umuahia. Nwakodo said news of his death was communicated to the family on Thursday evening. He said…

  • Fayose felicitates with deputy on promotion as professor

    — 12th August 2017

    Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has congratulated his deputy, Dr. Kolapo Olusola, on his elevation to the post of a professor at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State. In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi,  in Ado-Ekiti, the governor said the promotion was well-deserved, given the high level of…

  • Ticket racketeering: Amaechi sacks station managers, porters

    — 12th August 2017

    From Romanus Ugwu,Abuja An angry Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, yesterday ordered the immediate sack of station managers, ticket sellers and porters at Idu and Rigasa train station over extortion and ticket racketeering rocking the Abuja-Kaduna railway line. The affected officers allegedly extorting money from passengers on Business Class, had been under watch for…

  • Corruption charges: Why we are silent on Madueke –PDP

    — 12th August 2017

    From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja   Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said it had been silent on the huge sums of money allegedly recovered from former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Allison Madueke, because the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has turned itself into both the prosecutor and the jury. The National Publicity Secretary…

  • … It’s a big leap for 2019 –Omehia

    — 12th August 2017

    From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS and OKWE OBI, Abuja   As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) holds its non-elective convention today, Chairman of the Accreditation/Contact and Mobilization Sub-Committee, Sir Celestine Omehia, has said the convention is a big leap towards the actualization of the party’s victory in 2019. Speaking with Saturday Sun in Abuja, Omehia said the…

Archive

August 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share