September 14 will be exactly one year when soldiers invaded the palace of the paramount ruler of Afaraukwu Ibeku, Umuahia in Abia State, HRM (Eze) Isaac Okwuonu Kanu.

The desecrated palace also happens to be the home of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. One year down the line, neither the traditional ruler nor his son, Nnamdi, has been seen or anything heard about them.

In this interview with Sunday Sun, President General of Afaraukwu, Chief Ikechukwu Nwabueze, revealed the community’s resolve to sue the Federal Government if they fail to produce their monarch and his son.

He also said that they concluded plans to protest to the army to show them where they kept the IPOB leader and his father, their traditional ruler.

He also spoke on the community’s decision to boycott the celebration of this year’s New Yam festival as a way of registering their anger over the forced absence of their monarch from their community. Excerpt:

It’s been getting close to one year since your traditional ruler has not been seen as a result of army invasion of his palace. How has it been all this while?

Well, we’ve been feeling very bad since the absence of the traditional ruler and as a matter of fact, the whole of Afaraukwu held a meeting and decided that we are not going to participate in this year’s New Yam festival. The reasons are: one, our monarch has not been seen and nobody knows his whereabouts. Secondly, his palace was desecrated and we recall that there was a time we wrote an open letter to the Federal and State governments to come and clean up the land. So, all these things are the reasons the whole Afaraukwu community decided that there will not be any new yam celebration this year in Afaraukwu land. That is a very good move to show how angry and how unhappy the people have been feeling the absence of their traditional ruler, HRM (Eze) Isaac Kanu. Anybody that knows the Ibeku man or Ibeku people, even Umuahia at large, this New Yam festival is one festival that is valued more than any other in the land. A good number of our people do not come home for Christmas, but all of them will certainly come for the New Yam festival, but now, we are in a sober mood, there is no way we can be celebrating when there are some evil in the land. We are really, really unhappy, mourning and all that, that is why we are not going to celebrate the New Yam festival. It is to prove that we are not happy over what happened.

If the community boycotts this year’s New Yam festival celebration, will the gods of the land, so to say, not be angry?

Definitely, the gods are angry and why we have to boycott the New Yam festival is for them to move. They are supposed to move and fight on their own. Some we are doing that to tell them how angry we are that our monarch is not there. By the way, if we are doing the New Yam festival, who is going to do the rituals, who is going to do all the things the monarch would do? Who will do the Iwa Ji? I cannot do that and no other person is qualified to do that apart from the Eze (King).

Apart from the planned boycott of the New Yam festival, what else has the community done to ensure the return of your monarch

What we intend to do outside the boycott of the New Yam festival is to write letters to the authorities that be to bring back our traditional rulers. Another thing on the offing is that by Saturday, we will be having a meeting with the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone 9 and this matter will be tabled before him. Again, by September 14, which will be one year when our monarch’s palace was invaded by soldiers, the whole of Afaraukwu people will be on the street to march to the Government House and everywhere, to protest and to tell them openly that they should bring back our Eze and the son, Nnamdi and every other thing they took away from the community as a result of Operation Python Dance.

