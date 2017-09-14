The Sun News
Latest
14th September 2017 - NMC, stakeholders brainstorm on mathematics 
14th September 2017 - Ailing refineries: NNPC battles to beat 2019 deadline
14th September 2017 - NCC tasks South East states on right of way for telecom firms
14th September 2017 - Lawyers laud CAC’s reform initiatives
14th September 2017 - AfroBasket 2017: D’Tigers battle ready for Cameroon
14th September 2017 - Kuker mini tennis holds thrice a year
14th September 2017 - WAFU: Yusuf bullish ahead of Ghana WAFU Cup clash
14th September 2017 - Contractor confirms Enyimba’s return to Aba
14th September 2017 - Infantino writes Pinnick, congratulates Plateau United
14th September 2017 - Health workers threaten strike next week
Home / National / NMC, stakeholders brainstorm on mathematics 

NMC, stakeholders brainstorm on mathematics 

— 14th September 2017

From Fred Ezeh and Racheal Anyaso, Abuja 

Stakeholders in mathematics and other related fields, yesterday, assembled at the headquarters of the National Mathematical Centre (NMC) in Sheda, Abuja, to brainstorm on ways to improve teaching and learning of mathematics in universities. 

With the support of NMC, the stakeholders, compising heads of mathematics department who had arrived with many observations and suggestions, said there was need to appraise existing methods and make adjustments where and when necessary.

NMC director-general, Prof. Stephen Onah, in his welcome remarks, registered his joy with the level of turnout at the event, as well as the seriousness of the stakeholders in the bid to improve pure mathematics and other science courses.  

He told the gathering that the NMC was committed to its obligation of developing curriculum for mathematics, with guides for teachers to pass the knowledge to the younger generation. 

The NMC boss decried the decline of interest in mathematics in schools, expressing fears that it might affect the chances of future generations to study and acquire mathematics knowledge.  

Onah was optimistic that the two-day meeting, graced by mathematics teachers from across Nigeria’s public and private universities, would provide solutions to challenges facing teaching and learning of mathematics. 

Post Views: 20
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NMC, stakeholders brainstorm on mathematics 

— 14th September 2017

From Fred Ezeh and Racheal Anyaso, Abuja  Stakeholders in mathematics and other related fields, yesterday, assembled at the headquarters of the National Mathematical Centre (NMC) in Sheda, Abuja, to brainstorm on ways to improve teaching and learning of mathematics in universities.  With the support of NMC, the stakeholders, compising heads of mathematics department who had…

  • Ailing refineries: NNPC battles to beat 2019 deadline

    — 14th September 2017

    From Uche Usim, Abuja The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is racing against time to beat the 2019 presidential deadline to get the nation’s three ailing refineries running at full capacity. To this end, the national oil company has inaugurated eight committees charged with returning the refineries to their nameplate capacities latest in 2019. Already,…

  • NCC tasks South East states on right of way for telecom firms

    — 14th September 2017

    From Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja Prof. Umar Danbata, executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), has criticised the activities of local and state authorities in the South East, who deny telecommunication companies the right of way in the task of providing services.     Speaking during a consumer parliament in Enugu yesterday, Danbata, who…

  • Lawyers laud CAC’s reform initiatives

    — 14th September 2017

    From Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja   The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has received accolades from lawyers on its reform initiatives on the ease of doing business at the 2017 Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Lagos.  The registrar-general, Bello Mahmud, presenting the statutory report, stated that the commission has recorded milestones and…

  • AfroBasket 2017: D’Tigers battle ready for Cameroon

    — 14th September 2017

    By Joe Apu Reigning AfroBasket champions Nigeria will today file out against Cameroon in the quarter final stage of the AfroBasket 2017 with an intent to pick a semi final ticket. Nigeria’s captain Ike Diogu will have to bring his experience of the AfroBasket to bear on a relatively new set of players as they…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share