NMC, stakeholders brainstorm on mathematics 

From Fred Ezeh and Racheal Anyaso, Abuja

Stakeholders in mathematics and other related fields, yesterday, assembled at the headquarters of the National Mathematical Centre (NMC) in Sheda, Abuja, to brainstorm on ways to improve teaching and learning of mathematics in universities.

With the support of NMC, the stakeholders, compising heads of mathematics department who had arrived with many observations and suggestions, said there was need to appraise existing methods and make adjustments where and when necessary.

NMC director-general, Prof. Stephen Onah, in his welcome remarks, registered his joy with the level of turnout at the event, as well as the seriousness of the stakeholders in the bid to improve pure mathematics and other science courses.

He told the gathering that the NMC was committed to its obligation of developing curriculum for mathematics, with guides for teachers to pass the knowledge to the younger generation.

The NMC boss decried the decline of interest in mathematics in schools, expressing fears that it might affect the chances of future generations to study and acquire mathematics knowledge.

Onah was optimistic that the two-day meeting, graced by mathematics teachers from across Nigeria’s public and private universities, would provide solutions to challenges facing teaching and learning of mathematics.