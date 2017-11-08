The Sun News
NMC pencils 73 students for National Olympiads Award

— 8th November 2017

The National Mathematical Centre (NMC) has pencilled 73 students who distinguished themselves in the 2017 National Mathematics and Sciences Olympiads Competitions for the year’s awards.

NMCs Director and Chief Executive,Prof. Stephen Onah, made the disclosure in an interview, on Wednesday, in Abuja.

He said that over 23,000 students participated in the competition and 73 of them came out the best; 12 females and 61 males.

According to him, the award is aimed at acknowledging and encouraging young talents in mathematics and other science subjects towards their further development in the subjects.

Onah also said that the schools and teachers that trained these students would be given awards.

“The awards generally are more of incentives; an encouragement awards and support for excellent performance,’’ he said.

The director noted that in the area of talent-hunt at the secondary level, the centre had been sole organiser of international mathematics and sciences Olympiads on an annual basis.

Onah listed the Olympiads to include: international mathematics Olympiad, international physics Olympiad, international chemistry Olympiad, international biology Olympiad, international Olympiad informatics and Pan African mathematics Olympiad.

He said that there was equal participation of boys and girls in all the Olympiads.

Prof. Saporu Funmilayo, Coordinator, Statistics Programme of the centre, said that the competition was in three stages with the two stages done at state level and the final stage at the centre.

Funmilayo noted that it was after the final stage of the qualifying examination that the best of all the participants were selected for award.

He also said that the successful students would represent Nigeria at the 2018 International Mathematics and Sciences Olympiads Competition.

“The examination was carried out in the 36 states including the FCT and the best students in the five science subjects such as mathematics, biology, physics, chemistry and informatics were selected for awards.

“Also those students who represented the country last year will be given awards,’’ the director said.

According to him, the national Olympiad award ceremony would hold on Nov. 9 at the centre located in Sheda, Kwali Area Council of the FCT. (NAN)

