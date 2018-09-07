NMA threatens legal action against FG over MDCN Council

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has resolved to institute legal action against the Federal Government over its inability to reconstitute the governing council of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

President Muhammadu Buhari, three years ago, had ordered the immediate dissolution of the council of MDCN alongside that of other agencies and parastatals of the Federal Government.

Since then, the NMA and other stakeholders in the medical profession, had consistently reminded the government of the dangers of not constituting the Council and how it had negatively affected medical practice in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: FG, UNIDO train entrepreneurship teachers in N’East

NMA President, Dr. Francis Faduyile, told journalists, in Abuja, on Thursday, that the National Executive Council (NEC) of NMA, at its recent meeting, in Osogbo, had asked the government to urgently reconstitute the Council in order to enhance the operations of MDCN.

“The Federal Government has only one nominee in the council. Others are statutory members recommended by the MDCN Act. So, I don’t know what their fear is,” he said.

He, however, disclosed that the NEC had directed its National Officers’ Committee (NOC) to approach the court to seek interpretation of the statement “the Council shall be a body corporate in with perpetual succession” as clearly stated in MDCN Act Cap M8.

The NOC, according to him, was also directed by the NEC to take all necessary actions to compel Federal Government to reconstitute the MDCN Council on or before 30th September, being the 10th weeks after a declaration and assurance by President Buhari that MDCN Council shall be reconstituted soon.

Meanwhile, the NMA leadership has reaffirmed its resolution on the use of Doctor’s stamp as anti-quackery measures in the medical profession, with an encouragement on Nigerians to insist on Doctor’s stamp on their medical reports for authenticity and credibility.

The Association, however, condemned the action of the police in the criminalization of doctors at Garki General Hospital, Abuja, that attended to the late miss Angela Igwetu, a National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) member allegedly shot dead on 4th July, by Inspector Benjamin Peter in Abuja.