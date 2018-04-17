The Sun News
17th April 2018 - NMA declares JOHESU ‘illegal’
17th April 2018 - IITA reiterates commitment to nourish African agriculture
17th April 2018 - VGN boss seeks Wike’s synergy for group
17th April 2018 - Ogun to replicate mini solar grid in rural communities
17th April 2018 - HAPPENING NOW: Army drills personnel to showcase fighting powers
17th April 2018 - No individual, VIPs above traffic laws in FCT, says FRSC
17th April 2018 - Mob kill 2 robbery, cult suspects in Enugu
17th April 2018 - Adamawa SDP crisis deepens as guber hopeful alleges witch-hunt
17th April 2018 - NAF planes kill several Boko Haram terrorists in Lake chad
17th April 2018 - Somali army kills 30 al-Shabab militants in security operation
NMA declares JOHESU 'illegal'

NMA declares JOHESU ‘illegal’

— 17th April 2018

Magnus Eze, Abuja

JOHESU: The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has dismissed the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) as an illegal body that should not be accorded any recognition by Nigerians.

It said the threat by JOHESU to commence indefinite strike by midnight, on Wednesday, was uncalled for because their demands were driven by envy.

NMA President, Prof. Mike Ogirima, stated this at a press conference, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

JOHESU had, on Monday, issued strike threat following what it called Federal Government’s failure to implement agreement signed with the unions September 30, last year.

JOHESU is made up of five unions; namely, Medical and Health Workers Unions of Nigeria (MHWUN), National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRIAM), Nigeria Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) and Non Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutes (NASU).

Ogorima said that there is relativity globally in the healthcare sector, hence any attempt to disrupt it would be resisted by the doctors.

According to him, the planned strike is targeted at the medical doctors; whom he said other healthcare practitioners have continued to be envious of.

“When you say JOHESU; it means Joint Health sector Unions, it’s an illegal body. Quote me; it’s illegal because it is not registered. Membership of that body includes all other health workers, excluding the medical doctors. We are not saying that our exclusion makes the body illegal; but they are full of envy, rivalry and lies. Just yesterday, their leadership came on air to attack doctors. This strike they are planning for tomorrow or today is against medical doctors.

“Nobody is preventing them from earning the same salary as doctors. All over the world, there is relativity added for medical  doctors, different from other health workers.  If you leave Nigeria today to other countries, doctors are at advantaged position,” he stated.

