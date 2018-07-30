– The Sun News
HEALTH

NMA advocates introduction of Universal Health Coverage

— 30th July 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has called for the introduction of Universal Health Coverage to improve health care delivery of the nation.

Also, the association has appealed to government at all levels, to treat healthcare delivery with seriousness, adding that healthcare should not be taken as opportunity cost for other sectors.

Chairman of NMA in the state, demanded these, on Monday, at a town hall meeting as part of NMA’s 58th Annual General Meeting and Science Conference tagged: ‘Healthcare  Delivery in Rivers State’,  held in Port Harcourt.

Speaking at the event, a former Commissioner of Health in the state, Dr. Sampson Parker, noted that it was worrisome that government gives less attention to healthcare, and called for improved budgeting for the sector.

Said he, “Universal coverage for healthcare delivery is key. It includes education and proper budget and not being selective.

“It is about removing financial burden in healthcare from people. We must have strong institutions and policies to achieve it. There must also be political will to have universal coverage.

READ ALSO: Benue federal lawmakers fume over Assembly impasse

“It must work but there should be effective budgeting. Health should be given attention. Healthcare should not be taken as an opportunity cost for other things”,  Parker stated.

Meanwhile, NMA chairman in the state, Dr. Datonye Alasia, also called on state government to consider improved manpower and health financing.

Alasia noted that the call would enable residents to have access to quality medical healthcare at ease, and improve healthcare delivery in the state.

