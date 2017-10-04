The Sun News
Latest
4th October 2017 - ‘NLNG lost $475m over 22-day Bonny Island blockade’
4th October 2017 - Kachikwu petitions Buhari over alleged insubordination, illegalities by NNPC GMD
4th October 2017 - Constitution review: Reps approve 22 bills
4th October 2017 - FG mulls deep seaport in Ondo
4th October 2017 - Kachikwu: Ministry expresses shock over letter’s leakage
4th October 2017 - Nigerian embassies face eviction
4th October 2017 - Judge withdraws from Boko Haram suspects’ trial
4th October 2017 - Kalu to IPOB: My interest is safety of Igbo in North
4th October 2017 - We’re resolute about Melaye’s recall –INEC boss
4th October 2017 - Education minister, Anwukah, hospitalised in US
Home / Business / ‘NLNG lost $475m over 22-day Bonny Island blockade’

‘NLNG lost $475m over 22-day Bonny Island blockade’

— 4th October 2017

By Isaac Anumihe

Immediate past Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer,  Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG), Babs Omotowa, yesterday revealed that NLNG lost  $475 million  when Nigerian Maritime And Safety Agency (NIMASA), its export from Bonny Island for 22 days.

Omotowa, however, expressed delight over the ruling of the Federal High Court, vindicating his company, but noted it would not restore the huge loss.

“Unfortunately, the victory will not restore NLNG’s $475 million loss arising from NIMASA’s blockade of NLNG ships in 2013, as 65 per cent ($308.75 million) of this sum would have gone into the Federal Government’s purse as dividend and taxes.

“The blockade was the toughest and lowest period of my five-year tenure at the helm of Nigeria LNG Limited. It was indeed a very lonely and stressful period for Nigeria LNG Limited.

“The Federal High Court judgement reinforces NLNG’s position that by the provisions of the applicable laws, the company is not subject to payment to NIMASA of the three  per cent gross freight as well as the sea protection levy, and that the two per cent  cabotage levy is inapplicable because NLNG’s vessels are not involved in coastal trade or cabotage.”he said.

Recall that NIMASA had accused NLNG of not paying   three per cent gross freight on its international inbound and outbound cargo, sea protection levy;  two per cent cabotage surcharge on all activities carried out for and on its behalf, as well as other sundry claims, all of which NLNG disputed. It was against this backdrop that NIMASA blocked the company’s export from Bonny Island for 22 days.

The development also prompted NLNG to file a case against NIMASA at the Federal High Court, Lagos. The organisation sought a judicial determination on the legality of levies sought to be imposed by NIMASA, and the blockade of the Bonny Channel by NIMASA as a result of the dispute.

Meanwhile,the  Director General of NIMASA, Dr Dakuku Peterside, has expressed the agency’s dissatisfaction with the judgment and assured its management’s intention to appeal the ruling. He noted that “the agency’s legal team are waiting for the certified true copy of the judgment which we will study and respond as   appropriate.”

But delivering judgment, yesterday, the  judge, M.B. Idris, said NLNG was not liable to make the said payments to NIMASA, and that all such payments already made by NLNG to NIMASA should be refunded.

He said NIMASA was wrong in blocking the Bonny Channel for the purpose of enforcing the payments against NLNG.

According to the judge, Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) was right in its refusal to pay levies demanded by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Security Agency (NIMASA).

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

‘NLNG lost $475m over 22-day Bonny Island blockade’

— 4th October 2017

By Isaac Anumihe Immediate past Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer,  Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG), Babs Omotowa, yesterday revealed that NLNG lost  $475 million  when Nigerian Maritime And Safety Agency (NIMASA), its export from Bonny Island for 22 days. Omotowa, however, expressed delight over the ruling of the Federal High Court, vindicating his…

  • Kachikwu petitions Buhari over alleged insubordination, illegalities by NNPC GMD

    — 4th October 2017

    …I’ve not sighted or read the letter –NNPC spokesman    •It’s protracted cold war –Stakeholders From Uche Usim, Abuja The frosty relationship between the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu and the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru, came to the fore yesterday as a petition written by the Minister to…

  • Constitution review: Reps approve 22 bills

    — 4th October 2017

    • Swear in Dorothy Mato From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja House of Representatives yesterday passed into law 22 bills seeking to alter different sections of the 1999 constitution (as amended). The bills had earlier scaled through at the Committee of the Whole during voting on constitutional alteration exercise in the House last July. Following the passage of the…

  • FG mulls deep seaport in Ondo

    — 4th October 2017

    • Fayemi briefs president on Ajaokuta Steel, Ikot Abasi aluminum firm From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government is considering building a deep seaport in Ondo State as part of efforts towards boosting the export of mineral resources.  This formed the trust of the discussion when President Muhammadu Buhari met with Ondo State Governor, Rotimi…

  • Kachikwu: Ministry expresses shock over letter’s leakage

    — 4th October 2017

    The Ministry of Petroleum Resources has expressed shock that a letter written to President Muhammadu Buhari by the Minister, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, was leaked to the public. A press statement by Idang Alibi, the ministry’s director of press, said the letter was a confidential communication to President Buhari on activities in the ministry. The statement…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share