NLN: Absence of fund, internet cripples activities in NLN

9th September 2016

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Official activities at the headquarters of the National Library of Nigeria (NLN) located in the Central Business District, Abuja has been crippled due to the absence of Internet and funds needed to revive the organisation, thus bringing its services and mandate to local and global audience.
Daily Sun learnt that in the 21st century technology driven world, the headquarters of National Library of Nigeria has been operating without internet services since 2014. That, according to some staff members has been responsible for their obscurity and lack of awareness of their activities as well as patronage.
The Director General of NLN, Professor Lanrie Aina, who was among the recently appointed Chief Executive Officers of parastatals under the Ministry of Education, confirmed the development to Daily Sun in Abuja yesterday.
He said that the Internet providers were left with no option but to disconnect the services due to accumulated bill. He, however, said that plans are underway to offset the bill and restore Internet services in the building.
“In this 21st century technology driven world, NLN cannot afford to be operating in isolation. As result, we are left with no option but to offset the bill and restore the Internet services in the building. Our website has not been updated for several months and that is not good for our corporate image,” he said.
Prof. Aina also expressed worry at the dilapidated state of the building currently housing the National headquarters of NLN, appealing to the contractors handling the construction of the permanent site of NLN to facilitate the project so that staff and management would have enough space and good working environment to contribute to the growth and development of Library services in Nigeria.
He solicited the support of states government in planned revival of library services in Nigeria. He also appeal to private and government publishers to always avail NLN with a copy of their publications for posterity purposes.
“We have branches in 27 states in Nigeria and we are committed to bringing them up to world standard. We will also establish branches in states that has no library,” he said.
Meanwhile, Prof. Aina has explained that the recent worker’s strike at the Garki Area 2 branch of NLN was nothing but a registration of displeasure by outsourced cleaning and security staffs over the non-payment of their arrears of allowances and salaries.
“We have resolve the issue and normalcy has returned,” he said.

NOA: NOA to honour 6 visitor-friendly states

From Magnus Eze, Abuja

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has identified six states that stand out in friendliness to visitors and dwellers, which will be honoured in a grand ceremony.
The agency has perfected plans to also institute awards to recognise and celebrate exemplary Nigerians who distinguish themselves in promoting peaceful coexistence, brotherliness and religious tolerance in the nation.
A statement by NOA Deputy Director (Press), Mr. Fidel Agu, said the event, christened: “Bridge Builders Awards,” is being organised in collaboration with Love to the World Initiative, a non-governmental organisation.
According to him, the award is intended to encourage Nigerians across tribal, religious and political affiliations to contribute meaningfully to the progress of the nation.
It further said the programme will appeal to the conscience of Nigerians to embrace peace and brotherliness, by emulating individuals who are exemplary in that regard.
He said: “There are elements, which desire to badly fracture our nation along religious and ethnic lines and make it difficult for us to work together as one for corporate growth and prosperity. We must undermine the forces of discord by promoting harmony, hence the organization of this award.

NSA: Statisticians engine to national development
–  Oyo-Ita

From Basil Obasi, Abuja

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, yesterday described statisticians as the engine of national development.
Speaking as special guest at the 40th annual national conference of the Nigerian Statistical Association (NSA), with the theme, “National Population Statistics and Sustainable Development,” Mrs. Oyo-Ita noted that statisticians provide data need for economic and development planning.
Represented by Dr. Famous Eseduwo, the head of service urged Nigerian statisticians to continually sharpen their skills in turn with best global practices.
In his opening address, President of NAS, Dr. Mohammed Tumala, said the association will continue to make its contributions in capacity building and provision of platforms for knowledge sharing and collaboration to complement the institutional structure and funding efforts for the production of official statistics in the country.
He appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Bill seeking to establish the Chartered Institute of Statisticians of Nigeria (CISON) as passed by the National Assembly. As this will go a long way towards enhancing our contributions.
He also appealed to state governments that are yet to establish statistical agencies to take necessary steps to ensure their effective take off.

NCC: Telecom contributed N1.6bn to Nigeria’s GDP in Q2 of 2016

From: Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja

A new report released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed that the Nigeria’s telecommunications sector contributed N1.580 billion or 9.8 per cent to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter of 2016.
This figure, according to the report entitled, ‘Telecommunications in GDP and growth,’ represents an increase of 1.0 per cent points relative to the previous quarter of the same year.
The data used by the NCC in the report were obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) with regards to Gross Domestic Product contribution and growth.
According to the report, this second quarter contribution is the highest made by the telecommunication sector in the rebased period. It emphasised that growth in telecommunications has remained robust when compared to total GDP. However,  due to differing seasonal patterns, the contribution from telecommunications is usually the largest in the second quarter.
“In real terms, the telecommunications sector contributed N 1.580 billion to GDP in the second quarter of 2016, or 9.8 per cent, which represents an increase of 1.0 per cent points relative to the previous quarter. This is the largest contribution to GDP made from this sector in the rebased period, which emphasises that growth in telecommunications has remained robust when compared to total GDP,” the report noted.

