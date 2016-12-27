The Sun News
NLC tasks workers on disbursement of Paris debt refund

By Bimbola Oyesola

Against the backdrop of the Federal Government’s  disbursement of the refund of Paris debt deductions to state governments, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has charged all its state affiliates to monitor closely the amount received by each state.
Besides monitoring, the NLC equally tasked its members to engage their state governments to ensure that the substantial part of the funds is used for defraying outstanding arrears of salaries and pensions and gratuity.
The charge may not be unconnected with the fact that over 27 of the states in the federation are owing their workers salaries from between three to nine months.
The NLC in a letter to the state council stated, “It has come to our notice that disbursement of the refund of Paris debt deductions has recently been made to states. This represents a major injection of funds into the coffers of the state governments. “Given this development, all state councils of the Congress are enjoined to monitor closely the amount received in their states.”
The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, said the Congress was informed that the Federal Government guideline in releasing these funds stipulates that at least fifty percent of receipts should be applied to payment of salary arrears and pensions.
“You are, therefore, expected to follow up with your state governments to ensure compliance. Please keep the national secretariat informed of your efforts and outcomes”, he said.
He said Congress would not condone a situation where the money would be diverted to the personal coffers of the governors as the previous bail out funds were handled.
Commending the Katsina State Governor,who cleared arrears of pensions and Plateau who paid outstanding salary of six-seven months, Wabba said the issue of non payment  of salary is not negotiable because there is no money, but what those governors considered it as priority.
“Governors have continued to be reckless in their spending and plundering state resources and that is why we have called for close monitoring of the new fund that has just been disbursed to the states”, he said.

Latest

NCC fine: MTN pays N80bn to FG –Minister

— 27th December 2016

The Federal Government says MTN had paid N80 billion of the N330 billion fine imposed on it for failing to deactivate more than five million unregistered SIM cards.This means that the telco is still owing Nigerian government about N250 billion out of the total sum agreed following the infraction. Adebayo Shittu, Minister of Communications, who…

  • Key sectors get N1trn forex allocation in December

    — 27th December 2016

    By Omodele Adigun The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has granted some companies’ requests for foreign exchange (forex) valued at over N1trillion through the inter-bank window. A statement from the apex bank at the weekend said this was in line with its determination to ensure seamless flow of activities in critical sectors of the Nigeria…

  • Customs impounds truck laden with adulterated diesel

    — 27th December 2016

    By Uche Usim The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘C’, Owerri, has impounded a truck with registration number GBB 85 XA suspected to be carrying adulterated diesel product. According to the Customs Area Controller in charge of the unit, Mohammed Uba Garba, the truck was impounded along Aba-Owerri Road, while the exhibit…

  • NLC tasks workers on disbursement of Paris debt refund

    — 27th December 2016

    By Bimbola Oyesola Against the backdrop of the Federal Government’s  disbursement of the refund of Paris debt deductions to state governments, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has charged all its state affiliates to monitor closely the amount received by each state. Besides monitoring, the NLC equally tasked its members to engage their state governments to…

  • 2016: Forex strain like never before

    — 27th December 2016

    By Omodele Adigun As the curtain gradually falls on 2016, Nigerians would, probably, not forget in a hurry the unprecedented foreign exchange (forex) troubles that shook the banking sector to its roots during the outgoing year. The enormity of the problem might have been shielded from the public for some time before it boiled over…

