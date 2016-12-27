NLC tasks workers on disbursement of Paris debt refund

By Bimbola Oyesola

Against the backdrop of the Federal Government’s disbursement of the refund of Paris debt deductions to state governments, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has charged all its state affiliates to monitor closely the amount received by each state.

Besides monitoring, the NLC equally tasked its members to engage their state governments to ensure that the substantial part of the funds is used for defraying outstanding arrears of salaries and pensions and gratuity.

The charge may not be unconnected with the fact that over 27 of the states in the federation are owing their workers salaries from between three to nine months.

The NLC in a letter to the state council stated, “It has come to our notice that disbursement of the refund of Paris debt deductions has recently been made to states. This represents a major injection of funds into the coffers of the state governments. “Given this development, all state councils of the Congress are enjoined to monitor closely the amount received in their states.”

The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, said the Congress was informed that the Federal Government guideline in releasing these funds stipulates that at least fifty percent of receipts should be applied to payment of salary arrears and pensions.

“You are, therefore, expected to follow up with your state governments to ensure compliance. Please keep the national secretariat informed of your efforts and outcomes”, he said.

He said Congress would not condone a situation where the money would be diverted to the personal coffers of the governors as the previous bail out funds were handled.

Commending the Katsina State Governor,who cleared arrears of pensions and Plateau who paid outstanding salary of six-seven months, Wabba said the issue of non payment of salary is not negotiable because there is no money, but what those governors considered it as priority.

“Governors have continued to be reckless in their spending and plundering state resources and that is why we have called for close monitoring of the new fund that has just been disbursed to the states”, he said.