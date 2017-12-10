The Sun News
Latest
10th December 2017 - NLC tackles Buhari over fuel scarcity
10th December 2017 - Buhari’s economic policies yielding positive results – Osinbajo
10th December 2017 - Nigeria must create 4m jobs annually to ensure growth – Ambode 
10th December 2017 - Only Buhari can hand over to Igbo in 2023 — ACF scribe
10th December 2017 - Secondus emerges new PDP chairman
10th December 2017 - Happiness ministry : We are not happy – Imo people
10th December 2017 - Our ordeals with SARS operatives
10th December 2017 - Lady dies in abortion bid
10th December 2017 - Journey of death : Libya returnees narrate hell-on-earth experiences
10th December 2017 - Rochas Okorocha : A Governor and his Happiness
Home / National / NLC tackles Buhari over fuel scarcity

NLC tackles Buhari over fuel scarcity

— 10th December 2017

…Says govt’s reason baseless

From Magnus Eze, Abuja

As fuel scarcity persists in Abuja, Lagos and other parts of the country, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has condemned the avoidable pain and suffering it caused to Nigerians.

  NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said no reason was good enough for the present wave of suffering inflicted on the citizenry through the scarcity of petroleum products.

The NLC leader described the shortage as an act of cruelty and sabotage designed to benefit a few privileged persons, while urging the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to fix the problem at all cost within few days.

  “The timing of this artificial scarcity is not lost on us as it is intended to maximise pain and profit since it is a well-known fact that the Christmas season witnesses the biggest movement of people, goods and services.

  “We also consider this scarcity as an insult to the collective pride of all good Nigerians as we ought not to be operating at this philistine and pristine level.

  “More than ever before, we should get right the business of petroleum products, from the upstream to downstream. 

  “We have made the point without number that we have no business importing petroleum products after 60 years of discovering in commercial quantity, crude oil in our shores.

  “Accordingly, we strongly urge government to fix this problem within the next few days, whatever it takes,” Wabba stated.

  Long queues had surfaced at filling stations in parts of the country since last Monday, with the Federal Executive Council directing Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, and Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru, to arrest the situation before next week..

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NLC tackles Buhari over fuel scarcity

— 10th December 2017

…Says govt’s reason baseless From Magnus Eze, Abuja As fuel scarcity persists in Abuja, Lagos and other parts of the country, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has condemned the avoidable pain and suffering it caused to Nigerians.   NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said no reason was good enough for…

  • Buhari’s economic policies yielding positive results – Osinbajo

    — 10th December 2017

    From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, said that the Federal Government’s economic policies on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) targeted at encouraging entrepreneurship and creating jobs were yielding the desired results.   He explained that thousands of jobs had been created while small-scale businesses had reasonably expanded through the soft loans granted…

  • Nigeria must create 4m jobs annually to ensure growth – Ambode 

    — 10th December 2017

    Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode has stated that for Nigeria to meet its growth ambitions and achieve full economic potential, concerted efforts must be made to create at least four million jobs annually and as well jettison policies that stifle development.   Speaking yesterday at the opening session of the 9th Annual Bankers’ Committee Retreat…

  • Only Buhari can hand over to Igbo in 2023 — ACF scribe

    — 10th December 2017

    From Noah Ebije, Kaduna Following a declaration by Ohanaeze Ndigbo that Igbo would only support a presidential candidate that would spend four years in office from 2019 and allow them to take a shot at the presidency in 2023, Secretary General of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Mr. Anthony Sani has said that the comment was…

  • Secondus emerges new PDP chairman

    — 10th December 2017

    From Ismail Omipidan and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Prince Uche Secondus this morning emerged the new national chairman of Nigeria’s  opposition Peoples Democratic Party( PDP). He polled a total of 2000 votes to defeat his closest rival , Professor Tunde Adeniran, who scored 230 votes. Former chairman of Daar Communication, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, came a distant…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share