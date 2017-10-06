The Sun News
NLC pickets MTN headquarters over poor work conditions

NLC pickets MTN headquarters over poor work conditions

— 6th October 2017
From Magnus Eze, Abuja
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Friday, invaded the corporate headquarters of telecommunication company, MTN Nigeria and the Abuja  Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) to protest anti labour practices.
The workers took the action as part of activities to support and celebrate the World Decent Work Day, marked worldwide.
Issues of decent work, occupational health and safety, better conditions of service, and minimum wage were also advanced during the event.
NLC President, Ayuba Wabba who led the protest while addressing the workers said every worker was entitled to better working conditions.
 Wabba described MTN as notorious for its anti-labour practices, especially lack of job security for workers.
Speaking at the AEPB,  Wabba said  “We have identified two organisations,  Abuja Environmental Protection Board where casualization has been on and workers have been denied the rights to unionise among other issues.
 “Secondly is the notorious MTN which all of us are aware of. Every three months they sack the workers and give them a new contract. This is not acceptable, our laws do not accept that, and those workers need to be liberated.”
