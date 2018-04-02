The Sun News
‘NLC not involved in Grand National Coalition’

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has denied endorsing or being affiliated to the new political movement, Grand National Coalition.

The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, reacting to a newspaper report (not The Sun), where he was alleged to have been part of those who endorsed Grand National Coalition, said the report was untrue.

“I have found it necessary to issue an immediate and emphatic rebuttal to the story by the Sahara Reporters that I, Ayuba Wabba, mni, president of the Nigeria Labour Congress have endorsed or was part of a meeting that “endorsed the Grand National Coalition (GNC) of the National Intervention Movement.”

“The communique said to be signed by ‘Mr. Naseer Kura, deputy director-general of the new political movement,’ on which the Sahara Reporters relied, misrepresented the facts,” he said.

He stated further, “I would want to state clearly that neither Ayuba Wabba, nor the Nigeria Labour Congress nor the Labour Party is part of or affiliated to the NIM.

“There is a clear procedure for affiliating, endorsing or consorting with any social or political group outside the Nigeria Labour Congress.

“To the best of my knowledge, the issue of affiliating, endorsing or consorting with NIM was not debated in any of our organ meetings or the Labour Party.”

He, however, noted that this was without prejudice to the right of any individual or individuals in the labour movement to exercise in their favour the right of freedom of association as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The NLC president said, in spite of the respect he might have for the individuals who attended the said meeting, “I wish to state categorically that I have not been attending the meetings of NIM, neither was I at the said meeting from which the communique in question emanated. Thus, clearly, Sahara Reporters and other media houses were misled.”

“Nigerians will be told in no uncertain terms when, I, Ayuba Wabba, or the NLC or the Labour Party join NIM or endorse the Grand National Coalition,” he said.

