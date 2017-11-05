The Sun News
Latest
5th November 2017 - NLC lied on backlog of salaries – Bayelsa govt.
5th November 2017 - My attackers were sent by Gov. Bello, says Dino Melaye
5th November 2017 - 250 die of snakebite in 3 weeks
5th November 2017 - Lecture series in honour of Maryam Babangida inaugurated
5th November 2017 - PDP sweeps Enugu council polls
5th November 2017 - Tottenham edge past Palace with Son winner
5th November 2017 - Saudi Arabia detains famed billionaire amid investment push
5th November 2017 - Israel seeks robust relations with Nigeria
5th November 2017 - Former CAN chairman now Bishop of Bible Faith Evangelical Mission
5th November 2017 - Yari lauds FG over security operations in Zamfara
Home / National / NLC lied on backlog of salaries – Bayelsa govt.

NLC lied on backlog of salaries – Bayelsa govt.

— 5th November 2017

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government, on Sunday, faulted claims by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) that the state is one the worst states with backlog of salaries unpaid.

President of the NLC, Mr. Ayuba Wabba, had listed Bayelsa State as one of the states that is yet to offset several months of salaries.

However, in a statement by Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, made available to the press, in Yenagoa, he debunked the labour leader’s assertion which he described as ‘misleading and smacks of mischief’.

According to him, “Ayuba’s claims were unfounded and meant to discredit the state government”.

Iworiso- Markson noted that the state government had been most concerned and had over time, taken payment of staff seriously and did not owe the civil servants to date.

He explained that Bayelsa State Government, contrary to the report, remained one of the least indebted states in terms of salary arrears to its workers in the country.

While noting that the Dickson-led Restoration Government had always fulfilled its salary obligations until recently, occasioned by the free fall in the state’s monthly allocation from the Federal Government he disclosed that the government had to borrow a number of times to make up for the shortfall to ensure that salaries were paid.

He further explained that while borrowing to pay salaries was not sustainable, the government decided to look inwards by taking steps to strengthen the Internal Revenue Board to improve on the state’s Internally Generated Revenue profile.

“As at now, the government does not owe salaries of its workers in the civil service as we have kept faith with payment since beginning of the year till date” he stated.

Iworiso- Markson said the situation was a national challenge as the Federal Government was also finding it difficult to meet its salary obligation to its workforce.

Post Views: 16
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NLC lied on backlog of salaries – Bayelsa govt.

— 5th November 2017

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Government, on Sunday, faulted claims by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) that the state is one the worst states with backlog of salaries unpaid. President of the NLC, Mr. Ayuba Wabba, had listed Bayelsa State as one of the states that is yet to offset several months of…

  • My attackers were sent by Gov. Bello, says Dino Melaye

    — 5th November 2017

    …It’s a lie, I’ve no hand in it – Gov Bello FROM: EMMANUEL ADEYEMI, Lokoja Following the attack of Sen. Dino Melaye at the Kabba Day celebration over the weekend, thevsenator has claimed his attackers were thugs allegedly sent by Governor Yahaya Bello of the state. This was contained in a press statement issued, on…

  • 250 die of snakebite in 3 weeks

    — 5th November 2017

        Two hundred and fifty victims of snakebite have died in the last three weeks in Plateau and Gombe States, following an acute scarcity of snake anti-venom drugs in the country. The figure represents the number of confirmed deaths from three snake treatment centres – General Hospital, Kaltungo, Ali Mega Pharmacy, Gombe and Comprehensive…

  • Lecture series in honour of Maryam Babangida inaugurated

    — 5th November 2017

    From Paul Osuyi, Asaba ANNUAL Memorial Lecture series in honour of the late former first lady, Mrs. Maryam Ndidi Babangida has been inaugurated in Asaba, the Delta State capital. Chairman of the maiden edition of the lecture series, Obi Martha Dunkwu, the Omu of Anioma in her remarks called for proper parenting as a way…

  • PDP sweeps Enugu council polls

    — 5th November 2017

      From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu The Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) has declared 17 candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winners in the local government chairmanship election held on Saturday. The PDP also won 258 of the 260 wards in the state where it fielded councillorship candidates as election did not hold in…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share