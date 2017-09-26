The Sun News
Latest
26th September 2017 - FG to contain further spread of Yellow fever – Official
26th September 2017 - NLC, Benue govt. tango over FG’s financial interventions
26th September 2017 - Kenyan police break up opposition protests
26th September 2017 - Israel gets $240 million Africa deal to protect aircraft from missiles
26th September 2017 - Mexico in 3-day countdown to search for earthquake survivors
26th September 2017 - No more secrecy in governance – el-Rufai warns govt. officials
26th September 2017 - BREAKING: 5th ANAN continuing devt programme holds in Gombe
26th September 2017 - Anambra guber: Oseloka Obaze’s community, Ochuche Umuodu roots for Obiano
26th September 2017 - China conducts first military drills in Djibouti
26th September 2017 - Rep urges Nigerians to embrace unity
Home / Cover / National / NLC, Benue govt. tango over FG’s financial interventions

NLC, Benue govt. tango over FG’s financial interventions

— 26th September 2017

NLC President unfair to Benue Srare Government – Agerzua

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The National President of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Alhaji Ayuba Wabba, has berated the Benue State Government for what he described as ‘lack of transparency in the handling of Federal Government’s financial interventions to the state’.

Governor Samuel Ortom of the state had always insisted that financial interventions from the Federal Government, though well appreciated, was not enough to clear the outstanding salaries of N69 billion he inherited from his predecessor.

But Wabba, on Monday, lamented the plight of Benue workers whom he said were owed up to seven months salary with their local government workers and pensioners owed up to 11 months and 13 months respectively.

“It is unheard of that in Benue, state civil servants are owed seven months salary, 11 months for local government workers and 13 months pension arrears. This shows the ingenuity of the state government.”

Speaking with newsmen when he led members of the National Executive Council of NLC to Makurdi, the Benue State capital, Wabba maintained that the national leadership of NLC had met and written to President Muhammadu Buhari on the need to account for all the previous interventions before the release of further tranches of the Paris Club to the state.

According to him, “We have just officially written to Mr president that the subsequent release of tranches should be predicated on how accountable they have been made to account for all the three interventions, the bail out and the two tranches of already paid.

“We are here in Benue to strengthen  our members and also to urge them to represent effectively the interest of workers because there would be always contestation  about how we are able to prioritise our interest.

“I was telling the members today that the situation of Plateau and Benue were similar in 2015 but today  due to ingenuity  and the transparent utilisation of the Paris club, bailout refunds, Plateau government has liquidated all the salary arrears.”

“The situation in Benue is very precarious that is why I have to make this journey to Benue, We had interface with leaders of the union and thereafter they have to meet on their own to take some far reaching decision to be communicated to us in few days ahead”.

On the proposed new minimum wage, the NLC National President maintained that their struggle now was timely because as from 2018 there would be distraction when politics set in and resources will be committed to campaign.

The Benue State Government, however, has fired back at the National President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Wabba saying, he is ‘unfair to the Governor Samuel Ortom’s administration’.

Reacting to the allegation by the NLC leadership, Special Adviser to Governor Ortom on Media and ICT, Tahav Agerzua, insisted that Wabba did not have the facts as far as the issue of salaries in Benue State were concerned.

In the words pif Agerzua, “We read media reports credited to the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, on workers’ plight in Benue State and the position of government, being circulated in the media from Monday, 25th September, 2017, and could not believe that they emanated from him.

“If they did, the comments are most unfortunate and unfair to the Governor Samuel Ortom administration in the State. From the comments, it is obvious that Comrade Wabba does not have the facts as far as the issue of salaries in Benue State is concerned. He saved himself a lot of embarrassment by not quoting any figures which in itself reveals that he did not stand on solid ground.

Agerzua who maintained that there was no comparison whatsoever between Benue and Plateau states as far as wage bill was concerned insisted that the wage bill of Benue was far more than that of its Plateau counterpart.

“Plateau State monthly wage bill is about N1.5 billion while that of Benue is N4.1 billion at the state, N3.7 billion at the local government, including overheads and pensions. Still, Benue State receives an average of N6 billion federal allocation at both the state and local levels.

He posited that the monthly deficit experienced by the Benue State government was as a result of the high wage bill of N7.8billion in the face of only N6billion allocation which had made it impossible for the state to pay salaries as at when due.

“The NLC President failed to reckon with the fact that Governor Ortom inherited salary, pension and gratuity arrears of N69 billion which his Plateau State counterpart did not.”

The Media Adviser disclosed that major federal government financial interventions in the state have included N28 billion bailout, first and second tranches of the Paris Club refunds of N12.7 billion and N6.5 billion respectively but added that much as these have been appreciated, they could not offset N69 billion arrears in the face of a monthly shortfall of about N2 billion.

“Comrade Wabba obviously is not aware that Benue pays one of the highest wage bills in the country. The comrade could not give an accurate number of months Benue workers are being owed, but again, that only goes to point the fact that he was not properly briefed about the salary situation in the state.”

While noting that the Governor had appreciated the understanding and patience of the workers in the state and had been carrying them along but was constrained by inadequate funds to meet his obligations to them as at when due, Agerzua said  the NLC President ought to have commended Governor Ortom and also offered solutions to the problem rather than playing to the gallery as he did.
Post Views: 4
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG to contain further spread of Yellow fever – Official

— 26th September 2017

The Federal Government on Tuesday expressed its readiness to contain further spread of yellow fever in the country. The Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, said this in a statement he issued in Abuja. He also said that the government would also limit the impact of the killer ailment. Ihekweazu…

  • NLC, Benue govt. tango over FG’s financial interventions

    — 26th September 2017

    NLC President unfair to Benue Srare Government – Agerzua From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The National President of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Alhaji Ayuba Wabba, has berated the Benue State Government for what he described as ‘lack of transparency in the handling of Federal Government’s financial interventions to the state’. Governor Samuel Ortom of the state had…

  • Israel gets $240 million Africa deal to protect aircraft from missiles

    — 26th September 2017

    Israel’s Elbit Systems Ltd. said on Tuesday it won a contract worth 240 million dollars to provide a wide array of defence electronic systems to an unnamed country in Africa. The contract, which will be carried out over a two-year period, is comprised of Directed Infra-red Counter Measure (DIRCM) systems to protect aircraft from shoulder…

  • Mexico in 3-day countdown to search for earthquake survivors

    — 26th September 2017

    Rescuers are unlikely to find any more survivors of Mexico’s earthquake still buried in the ruins and will cease operations to find them at the end of Thursday, the emergency services chief said on Tuesday. Tuesday marks one week since the 7.1 magnitude quake struck around lunchtime, killing 326 people, damaging 11,000 homes, and leading…

  • No more secrecy in governance – el-Rufai warns govt. officials

    — 26th September 2017

    From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, in Kaduna, on Tuesday, said with the technological breakthrough in the world today, there was no more secrecy in governance. He then called for the need for government officials to be conversant with their respective areas of responsibilities. The governor stated while inaugurating the steering committee on…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share