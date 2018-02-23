NLC at 40: Workers commended for resilience inspite hardship

Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has commended Nigerian workers for their resilience in spite the current hardship ‎in the land.

This was disclosed, on Friday, by NLC chairman, Bauchi State chapter, Comrade Hashimu Gital, at the opening ceremony of NLC 40th anniversary public lecture and presentation held in Bauchi.

Gita said that “I wish to commend all of you for keeping the hope alive in spite of the hardship times we are facing as a working class with a fixed income despite the attendant inflationary trend in the country”.

He said, the purpose of the occasion was not only to celebrate the forty years of struggle and perseverance as a working class organisation, but to also reflect on the challenges facing the Congress as well as identifying ways of addressing the challenges and chart a hopeful and purposeful future for its teaming members.

He lamented that in the past many pressure groups existed but they are no more because of lack of clear objectives, cohesion and synergy among stake holders.‎ “It is therefore, a thing of joy and pride for NLC to have come so long and today we are celebrating forty years continuous existence as an entity”.

He further appreciated the founding fathers of NLC for the struggle saying he would continue to build on their good legacy for a successful handling over for the future generations.

Declaring the event open, Head of Service to Bauchi State Government, Alhaji Liman Bello, said the state is one of the few state in the country that have been consistently in the payment of salaries of workers.

He also commended the cordial relationship between the NLC and the government, while pledging the commitment of the administration towards improving workers welfare.