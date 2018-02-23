The Sun News
Latest
23rd February 2018 - NLC at 40: Workers commended for resilience inspite hardship
23rd February 2018 - 2019 Elections: Give me time to make my decision, Buhari to APC governors
23rd February 2018 - Kano govt. probes Accountant-General over alleged financial impropriety
23rd February 2018 - Ango Abdullahi emerges NEF’s BOT chairman
23rd February 2018 - ISIS plans to attack South Africa – UK
23rd February 2018 - Cartels frustrating Eastern ports revival efforts – Amaechi
23rd February 2018 - Two dead in Sokoto during attempted prison break
23rd February 2018 - Yobe: EU condemns abduction of school girls
23rd February 2018 - Students shut down school, injure teachers, over transferred principal
23rd February 2018 - Fayose expresses concern over missing Yobe schoolgirls
Home / National / NLC at 40: Workers commended for resilience inspite hardship

NLC at 40: Workers commended for resilience inspite hardship

— 23rd February 2018

Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has commended Nigerian workers for their resilience in spite the current hardship ‎in the land.

This was disclosed, on Friday, by NLC chairman, Bauchi State chapter, Comrade Hashimu Gital, at the opening ceremony of NLC 40th anniversary public lecture and presentation held in Bauchi.

Gita said that “I wish to commend all of you for keeping the hope alive in spite of the hardship times we are facing as a working class with a fixed income despite the attendant inflationary trend in the country”.

He said, the purpose of the occasion was not only to celebrate the forty years of struggle and perseverance as a working class organisation, but to also reflect on the challenges facing the Congress as well as identifying ways of addressing the challenges and chart a hopeful and purposeful future for its teaming members.

He lamented that in the past many pressure groups existed but they are no more because of lack of clear objectives, cohesion and synergy among stake holders.‎ “It is therefore, a thing of joy and pride for NLC to have come so long and today we are celebrating forty years continuous existence as an entity”.

He further appreciated the founding fathers of NLC for the struggle saying he would continue to build on their good legacy for a successful handling over for the future generations.

Declaring the event open, Head of Service to Bauchi State Government, Alhaji Liman Bello, said the state is one of the few state in the country that have been consistently in the payment of salaries of workers.

He also commended the cordial relationship between the NLC and the government, while pledging the commitment of the administration towards improving workers welfare.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NLC at 40: Workers commended for resilience inspite hardship

— 23rd February 2018

Paul Orude, Bauchi The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has commended Nigerian workers for their resilience in spite the current hardship ‎in the land. This was disclosed, on Friday, by NLC chairman, Bauchi State chapter, Comrade Hashimu Gital, at the opening ceremony of NLC 40th anniversary public lecture and presentation held in Bauchi. Gita said that…

  • 2019 Elections: Give me time to make my decision, Buhari to APC governors

    — 23rd February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has asked APC governors for time to consider and make a decision about running for reelection in 2019. The President indicated this Thursday night after a two-hour meeting held at the First Lady Conference Room of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting started at few minutes past 8pm and ended at 10:15pm….

  • Kano govt. probes Accountant-General over alleged financial impropriety

    — 23rd February 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano The Kano State Government has commenced full investigation into the affairs of the office of the Accountant General of the state, Hajia Aisha Bello, following allegations of impropriety in the administration of the office. Hajiya Bello had, on Thursday, tendered her resignation from the service  which was promptly accepted by the Governor…

  • Ango Abdullahi emerges NEF’s BOT chairman

    — 23rd February 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Erudite scholar, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, has been appointed the chairman Board of Trustee (BoT) and convener of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), even as the Forum demanded an end to the killings across the country. A statement signed, in Abuja, by the Chairman, NEF’s Implementation Committee Mahammed Bello Kirfi, on Thursday, revealed…

  • Cartels frustrating Eastern ports revival efforts – Amaechi

    — 23rd February 2018

    Ben Dunno, Warri Minister for Transportation, Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has identified insecurity instigated by cartels who, he said, are bent on frustrating government efforts at reviving ports in the Niger Delta region as the cause of the moribund state of the eastern ports. He disclosed that the cartels are unrelenting in their agenda to…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share