NJC Chief Registrar, 12 others to testify against Justice Ademola, wife, SAN

•How Agi purchased N8m car‎from us –Coscharis

From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Federal Government, yesterday, disclosed it has lined up 14 witnesses to prove it’s case against Justice Ademola Adeniyi of the Federal High Court Abuja, his wife, Olabowale and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Joe Agi.

Justice Ademola and others were re-arraigned last week on a 16-count criminal charge bordering on allegation of fraud.

Meanwhile, a staff of Coscharis Motors Ltd, Miss Ifeoma Anagolu, yesterday, told the court how Agi (the 3rd defendant), purchased a BMW Saloon 320i, worth N8 million, for Ademide, son of Justice Ademola.

The witness, who was led in evidence by the prosecution counsel said: “Yes, I have heard the name Joe Agi. I heard it during the closing of sales with Ademide. Ademide said we should quote and attention the BMW 320i to Joe Agi.

“We started the sales talk in December 2014 and crossed over to January 2015.

“On January 5, 2015, there was an invoice issued to Joe Agi at N8 million plus N400,000 VAT for the car.”

“It was a cash transfer from Joe Agi and Associates, a one-off payment and I was called by Joe Agi to check the company’s account for the transfer and confirmation.

“Upon confirmation, I issued a receipt in the name of Ademide Ademola, and the car was delivered to his residence at No.16 Babatunde Anjous Avenue, Lekki Phase 1.

“There, I met Ademide and he received the car,” the first prosecution witness told the court.

The copies of invoice, receipt and delivery mail were tendered and admitted in evidence. Among the charges, federal government had alleged that Justice Ademola and his wife conspired and also received N30 million gratification from Joe Agi, SAN and Associates between March 11 and March 26, 2015.

When the matter came up yesterday, the prosecution, Segun Jegede told Justice Jude Okoke that pursuant to Section 300 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015, the complainant would be calling 14 witnesses in order to prove its case against the defendants. The prosecutor said 12 out of the 14 were “factual witnesses”.

However, the court will, today, rule on whether or not it would admit the written statement of Anagolu following its objection by Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), Robert Clarke (SAN) and Josh Njikonye, counsel representing the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants, respectively.