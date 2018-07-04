NAN

Dr Abimbola Odumosu, Acting Director-General, Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Zaria, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Association of Driving Instructors of Nigeria (ADIN) to reduce carnage on Nigerian highways.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Paul Mshelizah, Assistant Director and Head of the institute’s Publicity and Public Relations Unit, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Zaria, Kaduna State on Wednesday.

Odumosu said: “This memorandum of understanding comes at a pivotal moment. It is a significant milestone as it seeks to address some of the complex challenges that have profound implications on safety.

“This signing therefore establishes a new strategic partnership between NITT and ADIN.

“The first priority of NITT in respect of the MoU is to organise specialised training programmes and workshops to produce competent practitioners towards realising the set objectives.”

On his part, the ADIN National Deputy President, Alhaji Umar Musa-Mohammed stressed the strategic importance of the MoU which he described as “a significant milestone” that had the potentials of transforming the transport sector.

He prayed that the MoU would kick-start an action plan that would translate to safer highways and well trained professionals.

According to him, the planned workshop will go a long way in reducing the carnage on Nigeria’s highways.

Musa-Mohammed commended the Federal Government for its efforts towards improving the road infrastructure across the country.

He explained that the workshop was planned for members in the North and would be extended to others across the country.

According to him, the response from other members of the association has been very positive.

Earlier, Director Training, Dr Bayero Farah said that the MoU was the culmination of past efforts and several meetings between NITT and ADIN.

He expressed optimism that all parties would keep their own side of the bargain.