NITDA’s capacity-building programme begins in Jigawa

— 18th April 2018

In furtherance of its capacity-building mandate, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has launched a computer literacy training programme to capture the North West region of the country. 

Addressing participants and guests at the event, which held at the Manpower Development Institute in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, the host, Governor Abubakar Badaru, remarked that the Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami-led administration has made unprecedented strides with its ICT intervention projects in the state and the region in general. He disclosed that the agency has committed over N400 million in the state on ICT programmes.

“Jigawa State is particularly grateful to the current director-general of NITDA for his relentless commitment to the development of ICT in the state and the country in general. This is the first time a training of this nature, specifically aimed at empowering women, is taking place in the state,” the governor said.

He pledged his administration’s support to NITDA and pledged that the investment would be closely monitored to ensure it yields the desired fruits.

The deputy governor, Barr. Hassan Ibrahim, while expressing gratitude to the agency, reiterated that the commitment demonstrated by NITDA, and the prompt response to hitherto digitally-marginalised areas in the country were proof of Pantami’s exemplary leadership.

In his remarks, Pantami urged the participants to take full advantage of the opportunity to acquire the requisite skills needed to empower themselves intellectually and financially. He stated that the decision to empower women with ICT skills was borne out of a genuine need to bridge the digital divide that exists between genders.

“When you educate a woman, you educate a nation and the world of technology is moving at a pace so fast that it would be detrimental  to us as a nation if we overlook the immense potential inherent in women,” he said.

He stressed that women the world over were recording feats in the area of ICT and Nigerian women must be empowred, encouraged and supported to take their pride of place globally.

Some of the participants at the event expressed their gratitude and joy at the knowledge and experience the exposure has given them.

Aisha Umar Ahmad, a participant from Sokoto State, said, prior to the commencement of the programme, she was a computer illiterate as she had no idea about the capabilities of the “electronic box” but she has become proficient in the use of basic computer applications.

NITDA's capacity-building programme begins in Jigawa

18th April 2018

