The Sun News
Latest
14th March 2018 - NITDA Startup Friday hits Akwa Ibom
14th March 2018 - ikOOba launches BMAC cloud accounting solution
14th March 2018 - ntel repositions for growth
14th March 2018 - How affordable mobile phones, data tariff can grow telecom sector, by Jumia
14th March 2018 - Ways to guard against cybercrime
14th March 2018 - ERGP: Buhari launches focus labs
14th March 2018 - FG lists Enugu, Kano, Port Harcourt airports for certification
14th March 2018 - NUPENG warns of impending fuel crisis
14th March 2018 - SEC sanctions KPMG, Deloitte for poor audits
14th March 2018 - $1.8bn refinery overhaul projects to begins in Q2
Home / Business / NITDA Startup Friday hits Akwa Ibom

NITDA Startup Friday hits Akwa Ibom

— 14th March 2018

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has launched the Startup Friday programme in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, last week

The project, an initiative of the agency executed by its subsidiary office, the Office for ICT Innovation and Entreprenuership (OIIE) is aimed at identifying and developing indigenous talent in the sector and was the first of its kind in the South-South region.

In his welcome address, Governor Emmanuel Udom, represented by the commissioner for science and technology, Prof. Nse Essien, expressed delight over the choice of the state as the beneficiary of a developmental event of its magnitude.

“The choice of Akwa Ibom State by NITDA for such an important project is an attestation that NITDA, and indeed the present administration, exists to serve all Nigerians regardless of geographical locations or any challenges. Information technology is the guarantee to a secure future and we are proud to be a part of this epoch making event . We are immensely grateful to the DG for spreading the dragnet to all he nooks and crannies of Nigeria,” he said.

While pledging the state’s support to the agency, he urged youths to take full advantage of the opportunity and leverage on the platform provided by information technology to empower themselves in order to be fully prepared for the future.

In his remarks, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantam, DG of NITDA, disclosed that the agency was mandated to develop, implement and regulate the IT industry in the country and that in discharging its functions, NITDA is determined to ensure that all Nigerians, especially the youths are carried along in its empowerment agenda.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NITDA Startup Friday hits Akwa Ibom

— 14th March 2018

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has launched the Startup Friday programme in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, last week The project, an initiative of the agency executed by its subsidiary office, the Office for ICT Innovation and Entreprenuership (OIIE) is aimed at identifying and developing indigenous talent in the sector and was the…

  • ikOOba launches BMAC cloud accounting solution

    — 14th March 2018

    ikOOba Technologies, a business solution startup in Nigeria, has launched its new cloud accounting software,  the ikOOba BMAC. Launched in October 2016, the BMAC was designed for business owners and their managers to support them to keep a close eye on their business while simultaneously having first-hand information about how well the business is doing….

  • ntel repositions for growth

    — 14th March 2018

    …To roll out national roaming service in Q2 Chinenye Anuforo The management of Ntel, Nigeria’s foremost 4G/LTE broadband operator, has said that its strategic partnerships with other operators in the telecomms industry and its new business initiatives aimed at boosting profitability, the company is well positioned for massive growth and expansion. The company also disclosed…

  • How affordable mobile phones, data tariff can grow telecom sector, by Jumia

    — 14th March 2018

    Steve Agbota Jumia Nigeria, foremost e-commerce platform, has said that the growth of Nigeria’s telecom and mobile sector depends on the availability of affordable mobile phones and data tariff in the country, which would lead to the development and growth of the economy In its mobile trends published in the 2017 Nigerian Mobile Report, Jumia…

  • Ways to guard against cybercrime

    — 14th March 2018

    Chinenye Anuforo [email protected] 08063768550 Cybercrime, ranging from bank account hacking to phishing (in which fraudulent emails are sent with the aim of obtaining data or cash from the recipient) are usually very vast. A study by McAfee and the Center for Strategic and International Studies estimates that the cost of cybercrime might exceed $100 billion…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share