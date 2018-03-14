NITDA Startup Friday hits Akwa Ibom

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has launched the Startup Friday programme in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, last week

The project, an initiative of the agency executed by its subsidiary office, the Office for ICT Innovation and Entreprenuership (OIIE) is aimed at identifying and developing indigenous talent in the sector and was the first of its kind in the South-South region.

In his welcome address, Governor Emmanuel Udom, represented by the commissioner for science and technology, Prof. Nse Essien, expressed delight over the choice of the state as the beneficiary of a developmental event of its magnitude.

“The choice of Akwa Ibom State by NITDA for such an important project is an attestation that NITDA, and indeed the present administration, exists to serve all Nigerians regardless of geographical locations or any challenges. Information technology is the guarantee to a secure future and we are proud to be a part of this epoch making event . We are immensely grateful to the DG for spreading the dragnet to all he nooks and crannies of Nigeria,” he said.

While pledging the state’s support to the agency, he urged youths to take full advantage of the opportunity and leverage on the platform provided by information technology to empower themselves in order to be fully prepared for the future.

In his remarks, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantam, DG of NITDA, disclosed that the agency was mandated to develop, implement and regulate the IT industry in the country and that in discharging its functions, NITDA is determined to ensure that all Nigerians, especially the youths are carried along in its empowerment agenda.