The Sun News
Latest
26th March 2018 - NITDA approves CBN’s ICT security, systems upgrade projects
26th March 2018 - UBA declares N105.3bn profit before tax
26th March 2018 - Army replies Danjuma over alleged military collusion with militias
26th March 2018 - court quashes efcc’s declaration of Benedict Peters as ‘wanted’
26th March 2018 - Rita O 08148826332
26th March 2018 - 2019: ‘Third Force’ raises panel on choice of presidential candidate
26th March 2018 - Dapchi: Boko Haram abducted 113, not 110 –FG
26th March 2018 - Herdsmen attack: IPOB backs Danjuma’s call
25th March 2018 - ‘Call to Anarchy’ – APC condemns Danjuma comment
25th March 2018 - IGP okays marine base for Edo
Home / Business / NITDA approves CBN’s ICT security, systems upgrade projects

NITDA approves CBN’s ICT security, systems upgrade projects

— 26th March 2018

Chinenye Anuforo

Following its commitment as the government’s clearinghouse for all IT procurement and services in the public sector, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has approved a number of ICT security and systems infrastructure upgrade projects of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

A statement from NITDA showed that the projects cleared include Enterprise Network Security – Gateway Security Project, aimed at upgrading the bank’s network security appliances and ensures that network security appliances are highly available and provides comprehensive real-time protection against advanced threats.

The Intelligence Security Operations Centre project is aimed at providing a dedicated centre, technology and team for continuous monitoring of the bank’s network to prevent, detect and deal with cyber attacks.

Also approved was implementation of a Network Access Control (NAC) Solution – a security approach designed to restrict the availability of network resources to endpoint devices, aimed at enhancing infrastructure security as well as limit potential effects from emerging security threats and the Identity and Access Management Solution project aimed at ensuring that the right individuals access the right resources/applications at the right times and for the right reasons.

It may be recalled that Dr. Isa Pantami, the Director General/CEO, in one of his recent press statements, alerted the country on potential cyber attacks likely to be experienced, targeting banking, health and other systems, power and transportation systems, as well as other critical national infrastructure.

The CBN, in its efforts towards mitigating these threats, especially in the country’s financial institutions, initiated the implementation of these projects. The Director General, in his clearance letter, commended the bank for the proactive manner in handling these threats and reiterated NITDA’s continued support for all initiatives aimed at ensuring that the country’s cyberspace is safe and secure.

Recall also that President Muhammadu Buhari, during last year’s e-Nigeria International Conference and Exhibition, called for strict compliance to the IT Project’s Clearance directive by all government establishments. He also used the event to commend the agency’s efforts at enforcing the Federal Government’s directive on ensuring that all ICT projects are cleared before they are implemented.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NITDA approves CBN’s ICT security, systems upgrade projects

— 26th March 2018

Chinenye Anuforo Following its commitment as the government’s clearinghouse for all IT procurement and services in the public sector, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has approved a number of ICT security and systems infrastructure upgrade projects of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). A statement from NITDA showed that the projects cleared include…

  • UBA declares N105.3bn profit before tax

    — 26th March 2018

    …Recommends N0.85 dividend United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has announced its audited results for the financial year ended December 31, 2017, showing strong growth in the contribution and market share from all its subsidiaries across the continent. The bank’s audited results showed that gross earnings grew to N462 billion, up by 20 per cent…

  • Army replies Danjuma over alleged military collusion with militias

    — 26th March 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army has described the statement attributed to former Chief of Army Staff, Lt-General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, that the military was providing cover and colluding with militias and other criminal groups to attack and kill innocent Nigerians across the country, as “unfortunate.” The director, Army Public Relations, Brig-General Texas Chukwu, who…

  • court quashes efcc’s declaration of Benedict Peters as ‘wanted’

    — 26th March 2018

    A high court sitting in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, has quashed the declaration of executive vice chairman of Aiteo, Benedict Peters, as “wanted” by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). In a judgement given on March 22, 2017, the court stated that the anti-graft agency has no power to declare Peters or anyone…

  • 2019: ‘Third Force’ raises panel on choice of presidential candidate

    — 26th March 2018

    Chukwudi Nweje  The Nigeria Intervention Movement (NiM) has endorsed a steering team co-chaired by legal luminary and rights advocate, Chief Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) and a medical expert and son of former Prime Minister of Nigeria, Alhaji Tafawa Balewa,  Abduljalil, to agree on a strategy plan and presidential candidate for the coalition, ahead of the 2019…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share