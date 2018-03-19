Nissan LEAF in first electric vehicle expedition across Africa

The Electric Explorer African Challenge 2018, the first-ever electric vehicle expedition across Africa, has begun. Behind the wheel of a previous-generation Nissan LEAF is famous Polish traveller Arkady Paweł Fiedler, accompanied by photographer Albert Wójtowicz.

The LEAF is not modified in any way – it is exactly the same as the car that was recently available in showrooms. (The new Nissan LEAF is on sale now across the world.)

“Travelling across Africa is probably the hardest test for any vehicle, not only an EV,” said Fiedler. “Poor roads, limited charging infrastructure and dramatically diverse weather conditions – from equatorial storms to the scorching heat of the Sahara – these are just a few challenges that we’ll have to face during the expedition. We’re optimistic. As part of the tests, I’ve already travelled over 4,000 kilometers in Poland in a Nissan LEAF, and I’m positively surprised by the driving range offered.”

The expedition started in Cape Town recently and will lead to Europe, along Western Africa, via South Africa, Namibia, Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo, Gabon, Cameroon, Nigeria, Benin, Burkina Faso, Mali, Senegal, Gambia, Mauritania and Morocco, and finally across western Europe to Poland.

“The Nissan LEAF is the most popular electric vehicle in the world,” said Dorota Pajączkowska, Nissan PR manager Poland. “The first generation of the model was launched on the market as early as eight years ago, and Nissan EV drivers have already done more than three billion zero-emission kilometers in total. The design tested by hundreds of thousands of drivers can be trusted without hesitation, which I believe will be best proven by the Electric Explorer African Challenge 2018.”

Apart from being the first ever electric vehicle journey across the African continent, the expedition also aims to build awareness of electric mobility and new, cleaner technologies among the public in Africa, Poland and the world at large.

Nissan assembles a range of its vehicles in Lagos, Nigeria, in partnership with Stallion NMN Limited.