NISLT holds 33rd annual national conference

— 9th January 2018

The Nigerian Institute of Science Laboratory Technology (NISLT) has held her annual national conference and scientific workshop on “Economic diversification through science laboratory entrepreneurship dynamics.”

The event which held at the Princess Alexandria Auditorium of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka was well attended by scientists, key industry players, government functionaries and the academia including the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu.

While declaring the conference open, the minister who was represented by the Director, Science and Technology Promotion, Mr. Ekanem Udoh, said the ministry’s desire to take science and technology to the next level is one of the ways of diversifying the economy from oil dependency.

In a remark, the Director-General and Registrar of NISLT said the aim of the conference is to look for ways to proffer solutions in science and technology especially in diversifying the economy and the development of entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Benjamin Ozumba who was represented by the Deputy VC, Administration, Prof Charles Igwe, said “We must invest heavily in science and technology in order to attain innovative and developmental strides in the country.

‘’We are doing our best in this area because we have a department that offers a degree in science and laboratory technology. We should, however, show more interest in training professionals in this field,” he said.

Prof Ozumba urged them to, at the end of the conference, devise ways to make science and technology better.

