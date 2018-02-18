The Sun News
Nipco Honours 29 Staff With Long Service Award
18th February 2018 - ‘Why FG must include cancer treatment in NHIS’
18th February 2018 - Nigeria’s Tobechukwu Opara wins USDA diversity programme
18th February 2018 - Passenger caught stealing onboard Air Peace Abuja-Lagos flight
18th February 2018 - Death toll from Borno blasts hits 21
18th February 2018 - 10,000 benefits from free eye treatment in Zamfara
18th February 2018 - 10 Kogi PDP lawmakers, others defect to APC
18th February 2018 - Osun mourns playwright Akinwumi Ishola
18th February 2018 - Ex-Convict nabbed for impersonating Ogun director of finance to swindle people
18th February 2018 - Nigeria recorded 2,478 road crashes in last 3 months of 2017 – NBS
Nipco Honours 29 Staff With Long Service Award

— 18th February 2018

Twenty-nine members of staff of NIPCO Plc were honoured recently for meritorious service to the company for over a decade.

The management of NIPCO Plc at the event, the third in the annals of the organisation, explained why the company has remained an employer of choice in the downstream sector of the oil and gas industry since inception in 2004.

Managing director of the company, Mr Sanjay Teotia  said the company had prioritised continuous improvement on the welfare of the workforce .

He stated that the exposure of the workforce to modern day equipment and requisite had made the company stand out among its peers. 

The managing director lauded the efforts of the workforce and described them as major pillar in the meteoric rise of the organisation in the hydrocarbon industry.

“Your efforts over the years have made the organisation remain a benchmark for operators in the downstream sector of the nation’s oil and gas industry,” he said

The managing director, supported by the company’s chief retail officer, Harjeet Tuteja, and chief operating officer, Suresh Kumar, also pointed out that the organisation’s growing recognition and pedigree in the hydrocarbon industry could be linked to the dedication of the crop of well-trained and motivated workforce.

Sanjay, who expressed delight on his maiden interface with staff of the company as managing director said the event is a component of the organisation employees recognition process and an opportunity to recognise the awardees for their longevity and service to the company .

‘’Management is conscious of the awardees’ meritorious contributions, hence the pomp and pageantry that is associated with the event, with a view to positively boost their morale and raise their self-worth before all of us,” he said

According to him the forum is also a veritable avenue for the management of the company to show gratitude for the role employees have played since inauguration in 2004.

