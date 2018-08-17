On his return, Yakubu first went to Inkil, located a hill there in a virgin land with some rocks and started building his town where he first built a mosque, then a prison yard and the kingmakers house before building the town in present day Bauchi.

“Between 1807 and 1812, Yakubu built the wall of the city of Bauchi first with four gates namely Kofar Inkil (or Iddi), Kofar Tirwun, Kofar Wase and Kofar Wunti, which were later increased to nine due to expansion. Few years after Bauchi was founded, it developed into a cosmopolitan city with different ethnic groups such as Jarawa, Nupe, Hausa, Gerawa and Arabs.

“To meet the demand for space, Yakubu expanded Bauchi by building five more gates namely, Kofar Jahun, Kofar Ran, Kofar Nassarawo, Kofar and Kofar Dumi. The emir built a wall surrounding the city and movement in and out of Bauchi was through any of the nine doors. Movement was thus restricted. The gates were usually closed by metal doors.” Daily Sun was shown two of the doors:

“Some of the metal doors can now be seen in the National Museums in Lagos and Jos. Two rooms were attached to each of the nine gates – one for Ajiya tax or revenue collector, and the other for guests who arrived late and usually slept there for protection.

“The door (gate) was always closed with two male keepers manning them. Anytime a visitor, guest or strangers wanted to enter the city, the keepers asked him his mission and then informed his superior who in turned informed the emir.”

Kofar Inkil

Also called Kofar Eid, Kofar Inkil was built to meet the demand of the people of Inkil, the first capital city of the emirate. Before the door was built, there were two Eid prayer grounds – one at Inkil and the other at Ran but later merged to form the popular Eid prayer ground behind the palace.

Kofar Dumi

This gate was built to meet the demands of the people of Dumi. One of Yakubu’s disciples named Abdul Dumi who later became his Wambai, adviser, was from Dumi. He escorted the first emir to identify the area the town would be located. The emir opened the gate as a mark or respect for Dumi who was sent to Wase for Jihad. The gate was used by Dumi to come to Bauchi every Friday to discuss state matters with the emir after the Jummat prayers.

Kofar Jahun

It was built for the Fulani of Jahun who resided outside the town since the Jihad. One of them, Farooq, from Bayak, was appointed as Galadima by Yakubu, he usually used the gate to see the emir. The British colonialists led by Dr. William Wallace, arrived Bauchi through Jahun gate in 1902.

Kofar Nasarawo now called Nasarawa

This was built for in and out movement of Mallam Nassarawo, a cleric who lived outside the town. The emir at the height of the Jihad usually spent three days in Nassarawo’s house praying for victory.

Kofar Wunti

This was built for the Sarkin Yaki or Commanding Officer of the Emir named Mohammed Kusu. He was from the Wuntawa clan among the Fulani ethnic groups.

Kofar Ran

Ran was known for being a settlement, which produced Islamic scholars from Bauchi. The gate was built to integrate them into the town.