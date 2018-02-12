NIMN pledges to support FG’s rebranding efforts

Zika Bobby

The National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) has reiterated its support to the Federal Government’s efforts at re-branding Nigeria, describing its 2018 annual marketing conference, billed for Abuja, February 15, as one of such efforts aimed at using marketing to project the image of the country.

Briefing newsmen in Lagos on the institute’s forthcoming Annual Marketing Conference and Annual General Meeting (AGM), its President and Chairman of Council, Mr. Tony Agenmonmen, expressed the institute’s commitment towards contributing its quota to the various efforts by the government to reposition the country.

He said the decision of the institute to adopt Marketing Nigeria, as the theme of this year’s conference was informed by its strong conviction that marketing could be used as a strong vehicle to project the image of the country.