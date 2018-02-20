The Sun News
NIMN seeks creation of Marketing Ministry

— 20th February 2018

Zika Bobby 

The National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), has stressed the need for the Federal Government to create a Ministry of Marketing that would enable it effectively prosecute its rebranding Nigeria project.
The marketing institute also elected new First and Second Vice Presidents and two executive members to support other council members in the running of the institute’s affairs.
Speaking at the institute’s Annual Marketing Summit/Annual General Meeting, held in Abuja, at the weekend, the institute’s president and chairman of Council, Mr. Tony Agenmonmen stated that such ministry had become imperative since professionals were needed by the government in its bid to reposition Nigeria.
To achieve this, the NIMN boss said the Federal Government should set up a marketing team, Team Marketing Nigeria, comprising marketing and marketing communications experts in the private sector and knowledgeable people in government, which will be responsible for the strategic design of the new marketing Ministry.
Agenmonmen also argued that the new ministry could serve as a replacement of the current Ministry of Information, National Orientation and other government ministries and agencies, believed not to be helping the rebranding Nigeria cause.
Giving reasons for the institute’s decision to tag this year’s edition of the marketing Summit, Marketing Nigeria, Agenmonmen said it was borne out of the need to enable marketing professionals join other stakeholders in the task of repositioning brand Nigeria.
According to the NIMN boss, Nigeria remains a brand, which marketing principles that apply in ordinary day Marketing should also apply.

