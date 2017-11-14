NIMG staff demands probe of director

From: Gyang Bere, Jos

There was pandemonium, in Jos, the Capital of Plateau State, on Tuesday, when Senior Staff of Nigerian Institute of Mining and Geosciences (NIMG) Jos, staged a protest to demand that the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) probe the Director and Chief Executive of the institute, Dr. Umar Seidu Bamalii.

The protesters were alleging corruption against Dr. Bamalii.

The staff also accused the director for nepotism, corruption and incompetence, while demanding his removal with immediate effect.

The Daily Sun gathered that the NIMG staff, who came out in their numbers, besieged the premises of the Institute at about 7:20a.m., sealed the main gate to prevent the Director and other management staff from accessing their offices.

Chairman Joint Action Congress of Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Allied Institutions (SSAUTHRIAI) and Non-Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Institutes of Mining and Geosciences, Jos, Comrade Ralph Ogunsanya, who led the protest called on Federal Government to send a panel to probe the Director.

“In view of our petitions before the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Minister of Mines and Steel development against the Director/CEO, Dr. Umar Seidu Bamalii for alleged diversion of N32 million, we demand the Federal Government to relieved him of his position as Director/CEO of the Institutes with immediate effects and hand him over to EFCC.

“An Audit team should be sent to the Institute NIMG by the Federal Government to prob the Finances of the Institute from 2014 to date. To restore the status and structure of NIMG to the original concept as contained in the original Draft Bill of the Institute approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) 2009.

“To revisit all wrongful over-placements and under-placements arising from the first ever promotion exercise, that has crippled the Institutes and effect payment of promotion arrears effective from 2016 and not 2017 since the promotion exercise was captured in 2016 Manpower budget/Authorised Establishment.”

He drew the attention of Federal Government to the security threats at the Permanent Site of the NIMG which has turned to haven for criminals and terrorists.

Comrade Ogunsanya added that there is nepotism, favouritism, witch-hunting and religious bigotry in the which are inimical to the survival and progress of the Institute.

“Wrong and vindictive deployment of staff without regards to staff areas of specialisation or competence which is in violation of public service reform should be stop.”

Effort to get response of Dr. Bamalii to speak on the allegations were futile as he did not pick his telephone calls neither did he reply to text messages.