NiMet predicts thunderstorms, rains today

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted cloudy weather conditions over the central states with chances of isolated thunderstorms over Lafia, Abuja, Jos, Bauchi, Makurdi and Gombe during the morning hours.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO) on yesterday in Abuja also predicted day and night temperatures of 27 to 34 and 19 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that there would be prospects of isolated thunderstorms over Bauchi, Minna, Gombe, Jos, Makurdi, Abuja and Minna during the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that Southern States would experience morning cloudiness over the inland cities with chances of isolated thunderstorms over Obudu, Akure, Ikom, Abeokuta, Ogoja and Enugu in the afternoon and evening hours.

It predicted isolated morning rains over Lagos, Warri, Yenagoa, Port-Harcourt, Calabar and Eket with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over the coastal cities during the afternoon and evening hours.

NiMet added that the entire southern states would experience day and night temperatures of 29 to 33 and 20 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience cloudy morning with chances of isolated thunderstorms over Yelwa, Gusau and Maiduguri during the afternoon and evening hours.

“The region will have day and night temperatures of 30 to 38 and 21 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

“The entire country is characterized with moisture laden winds which are favourable for thunderstorms and rains over most places in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

