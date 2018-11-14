The NIMC boss said the provision of digital identity to everyone in the country is “critical to accessing services physically or electronically.” Chinenye Anuforo The Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr. Aliyu Aziz, has identified seven key conditions necessary to unlock opportunities and potentials in Nigeria’s digital market. In a paper he presented at the just concluded eNigeria conference, Engr. Aziz stated that Nigeria must establish the right regulatory and industry policies to encourage infrastructure investment in digital infrastructure such as communications networks (broadband, mobile telecoms, Internet, online e-government and services) and smart cities. READ ALSO: Obaseki, Singaporean president, others examine barriers to smart city initiative According to him, the government must create a stable, predictable and sustainable policy/commercial environment that allows businesses to flourish a step that will help in unlocking the country’s digital market thereby allowing the economy to grow.

Although Nigeria’s population currently at almost 200 million, presents a huge potential, Aziz argues that government needs to put in place focused programmes to stimulate demand for digital solutions through the promotion of digital skills, digital local content and support for local digital applications for the opportunities to be fully harnessed. Speaking further, he said government needs to encourage and implement digital services across

all sectors of the economy, and establish economy platforms such as ecommerce, online markets, and entrepreneurship ecosystem thereby encourage tech-enabled businesses to turn creativity into value-creating online businesses. His words: “We must introduce digital literacy in our school curriculum (primary, secondary, etc.) as this will bring about digital skill critical for digital interaction.”