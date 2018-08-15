– The Sun News
Latest
15th August 2018 - NIMASA trains 2,337 seafarers to boost maritime sector – Peterside
15th August 2018 - Ex-President Lula of Brazil set to register as presidential candidate from jail
15th August 2018 - FG appoints Adeosun board chairman of Nigerian Bulk Trading Company
15th August 2018 - Cleric predicts Saraki’ll win 2019 presidential election
15th August 2018 - Ikeja Electric warns against energy theft, meter bypass
15th August 2018 - BREAKING: Shake-up in Navy
15th August 2018 - Tambuwal’ s defection divides Sokoto State students’ body
15th August 2018 - Saraki appoints Onaiwu as Liaison Officer on State
15th August 2018 - Family alleges IPOB member goes into hiding over alleged threat to life
15th August 2018 - NGO to sensitise 8,000 Lagos state indigenes on human rights
Home / National / NIMASA trains 2,337 seafarers to boost maritime sector – Peterside
NIMASA

NIMASA trains 2,337 seafarers to boost maritime sector – Peterside

— 15th August 2018

NAN

The Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) on Wednesday said it had trained 2,337 Nigerians as seafarers to enhance the performance of the maritime industry.

Dr Dakuku Peterside, the Director-General of NIMASA, said the aim was to empower them with the sea time experience required by the industry players before engaging them in the shipping sector.

Peterside made this known at a news conference in Lagos on the national maritime regulatory agency’s achievement within one year.
According to him, the organisation is committed to human capital development to ensure an all encompassing maritime industry development with a view to making Nigeria a maritime hub.

READ ALSO http://sunnewsonline.com/fg-appoints-adeosun-board-chairman-of-nigerian-bulk-trading-company/

“We cannot achieve much without developing the skills of our cadets whom the country will rely on in the nearest future to continue to steer the ship of the industry.

“We want to emulate other shipping countries like the Philippines that pride themselves as countries that export maritime personnel to other countries.“As agency, our approach to regulation and interface with stakeholders is not that of command structure, and that has enabled us to partner Nigerian ship owners to also engage some of the cadets on board their vessels.

“The agency is not oblivious of pockets of piracy activities within the Gulf of Genuine.
“The agency is working with the Nigeria Navy to stamp the tide of piracy to aid trade,” Peterside said.

He said due to the agency’s vigilance on the Nigerian waters, there had been a reduction in piracy to almost zero per cent, and that it would build the confidence of Nigeria’s international trading partners.

The director-general said with 1,025 newly registered vessels by the agency, and the retraining of 50,700 already employed sea officials, the coast was clearer for the country to take its rightful place within the comity of nations.

He added that it was cheaper and economical to have cadets on board training vessels than for the country to owe one.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NIMASA

NIMASA trains 2,337 seafarers to boost maritime sector – Peterside

— 15th August 2018

NAN The Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) on Wednesday said it had trained 2,337 Nigerians as seafarers to enhance the performance of the maritime industry. Dr Dakuku Peterside, the Director-General of NIMASA, said the aim was to empower them with the sea time experience required by the industry players before engaging them in…

  • bulk

    FG appoints Adeosun board chairman of Nigerian Bulk Trading Company

    — 15th August 2018

    NAN The Federal Government has announced the appointment of the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun as the Chairman, Board of Directors of Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET). The Director of Information, Federal Ministry of Finance, Mr Hassan Dodo in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said that the appointment was approved by the…

  • SARAKI

    Cleric predicts Saraki’ll win 2019 presidential election

    — 15th August 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti A cleric and founder of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has predicted that Senate President Bukola Saraki will win the 2019 presidential election should he clinches the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He, however, warned that the 2019 election would be tougher than that of 2015. The cleric…

  • ENERGY THEFT

    Ikeja Electric warns against energy theft, meter bypass

    — 15th August 2018

    NAN The management of Ikeja Electric (IE) has warned against meter bypass and energy theft, as it intensifies metering activities across its network. Mr Felix Ofulue, the Head, Corporate Communications of IE, said in Lagos that the company was losing millions of naira to energy theft, vandalism and meter bypass. Ofulue called on customers within…

  • NAVAL

    BREAKING: Shake-up in Navy

    — 15th August 2018

    Philip Nwosu Unconfirmed reports has it that the Naval authorities have reshuffle  its top hierarchy in the commands, sweeping out the Flag Officers Commanding and replacing them with new ones. The new Flag Officers Commanding (FOC), equivalent of General Officers Commanding (GOCs) in the Army, are Rear Admiral O.H. Ngalabak, Rear Admiral S.I Enoch, Rear…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share