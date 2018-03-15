The Sun News
Latest
15th March 2018 - NIMASA, lawmakers in open confrontation over poor budget performance
15th March 2018 - Olam Nigeria invests $1bn in agric sector
15th March 2018 - OPS rejects increase in Land Use Charge
15th March 2018 - Demystifying the Lagos Land Use Charge
15th March 2018 - Uzodimma and his insightful books
15th March 2018 - China-Africa cooperation and Tillerson’s advice
15th March 2018 - Legislators’ compensations
15th March 2018 - Senate panel on Zamfara killings
15th March 2018 - Illegal migration and human trafficking: The failure of humanity
15th March 2018 - Ekweremadu’s faux pas
Home / Business / NIMASA, lawmakers in open confrontation over poor budget performance

NIMASA, lawmakers in open confrontation over poor budget performance

— 15th March 2018

 Isaac Anumihe

 

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency  (NIMASA) and the House of Representatives  Committee on Maritime Education, Safety and Administration, yesterday, engaged themselves in open confrontation  over the performance of the 2017 appropriation budget of the agency.

Members of the House of Representatives Committee on Maritime Education Safety and Administration who were  on oversight function to the agency,  were displeased with the budget performance of the agency and so threatened a zero allocation to NIMASA in 2018, if the agency’s 2017 budget was not fully expended.

The remark resulted in open confrontation between the agency and the lawmakers as each one tried to justify its position on the matter.

Chairman of the committee,  Muhammed Umar Bago, who threw the first salvo described the situation as a shame wondering how money allocated to the agency would not be spent due to bureaucratic bottleneck.

“It’s a shame if we give them (NIMASA) money to spend on appropriation and because of bureaucratic bottleneck, they are unable to spend it. So, they shouldn’t expect us to give them money next time and we have pledged as a committee and as a parliament that anyone we give resources to spend and he  did not, we will only give in the next appropriation the percentage of what it spent in the previous year and I have threatened NIMASA that I will give them zero allocation in 2018 if they don’t spend money allocated for 2017,” he said.

But in a swift reaction, the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, disagreed with the committee chairman, saying that the agency has expended 80 per cent of its allocation on capital projects.

“I think we didn’t quite get the chairman. We have made over 80 per cent accomplishment of the capital budget provision. Although we have challenges in a few because we have to go through the regimented procurement process but I believe we should be able to get to 100 per cent. But if we can’t get to 100 per cent, with 80 per cent accomplishment we have done our best,” he said, countering the committee chairman’s earlier assertion.

Also speaking on the chairman’s complaint on the nation’s porous exclusive economic zone and trading by foreign vessels, the DG stated that initiatives have been deployed to enhance security of the nation’s territorial waters including the EEZ.

“He said we should step up coastal security and recall that a lot of initiatives have been put in place and one of them is the one approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) called the presidential maritime security intervention where we are supposed to acquire a lot of assets and worked with the Nigerian Navy and Airforce to enhance the patrol of our waterways.

“The project is on course and once we commence full implementation, it will yield the desired result. We are pursuing early passage of the anti-piracy bill that will criminalise maritime crimes. We have also invested in maritime intelligence gathering in our maritime surveillance gathering and we are close in integrating the satellite surveillance system in the Navy Falcon I.

“We have improved on intelligence gathering.  We have improved enforcement and working closely with the Navy and renewed our MoU with the Airforce. He suggested that we should engage more platform and we are doing that. We have done tremendous improvements  in coastal security. We have taken note of the suggestions and we will continue to invest our time and talent in improving coastal patrol.

“On the first issue of the coastal security, we found out that when you have the satellite image of the Nigerian exclusive economic zones, you have a lot of vessels or ships doing businesses but when you come to NIMASA or the Federal Ministry of Transportation records, they say they don’t  give waivers and we are surprised that when they are not giving waivers, what are they doing on our waters and if they are  illegally doing business on our waters we should step up and arrest them and that is the primary function of NIMASA. They must step up in its coastal security and guards. They should provide platforms to pursue these criminals out of our waters,” he explained.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NIMASA, lawmakers in open confrontation over poor budget performance

— 15th March 2018

 Isaac Anumihe   The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency  (NIMASA) and the House of Representatives  Committee on Maritime Education, Safety and Administration, yesterday, engaged themselves in open confrontation  over the performance of the 2017 appropriation budget of the agency. Members of the House of Representatives Committee on Maritime Education Safety and Administration who were …

  • Olam Nigeria invests $1bn in agric sector

    — 15th March 2018

    Steve Agbota Olam Nigeria Limited  has invested about $1 billion to boost productivity in the nation’s agricultural sector. The company’s Vice President, Reji George, who disclosed this in Abuja, said the investment was made over the last 26 years of the firm’s operation in Nigeria. He said the company’s goals in Nigeria include to ensure…

  • OPS rejects increase in Land Use Charge

    — 15th March 2018

     Charles Nwaoguji The Organised Private Sector (OPS) comprising members of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), National Association of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (NASME) and National Association of Small Scale Industries (NASSI) has rejected the 400 per cent increase…

  • Demystifying the Lagos Land Use Charge

    — 15th March 2018

    Akinyemi Ashade There must be a very few people in Lagos today, who have not heard the term “Land Use Charge.” In contemporary lingo, Land Use Charge can be said to be “trending.” Unfortunately, it’s been trending for the wrong reasons, many of which I will attempt to clarify and correct in this write-up.  Land…

  • 2019 and PDP’s chances in South East

    — 15th March 2018

     Ndubuisi Orji,  Abuja  What does 2019 holds for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)  in the south-east geo-political zone? Will the major opposition party maintain its dominance of the politics of the zone or would it be displaced by any of the other political parties, especially the All Progressives Congress (APC), jostling for the control of…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share