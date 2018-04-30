The Sun News
Latest
30th April 2018 - NIMASA engages Marine Litter Marshals to clean oceans
30th April 2018 - How to attract investments to Nigeria airports
30th April 2018 - XJ50 celebrates 50 years of Jaguar’s legendary sedan
30th April 2018 - Driving sports car daily helps your wellbeing – Research
30th April 2018 - UNEP-EBAFOSA calls for FG collaboration to create 11m jobs annually
30th April 2018 - NCSU seeks special recognition for Ambode
30th April 2018 - NUPENG appoints Song new general secretary
30th April 2018 - Double trouble for Lagos businessman
30th April 2018 - Match Manipulation: CAF slams one-year ban on Nigerian referee
30th April 2018 - Ndidi undergoes scan for injury
Home / Business / NIMASA engages Marine Litter Marshals to clean oceans

NIMASA engages Marine Litter Marshals to clean oceans

— 30th April 2018

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has inaugurated Marine Litter Marshals to assist the agency in ridding the oceans of unwanted waste materials that could cause environmental degradation and also impede safety of navigation on the nation’s territorial waters.

Speaking during the flag-off at the Nigerian Maritime Resource Development Centre in Lagos, the Director General of the agency, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, charged Nigerians on the sustainable use of ocean resources, adding that there are so many activities dependent on the ocean hence the need to ensure it is clean and properly utilised.

Accordingly, the DG said: “The state of health of the ocean is related to the state of our health and our economy; therefore, we must stop the indiscriminate dumping of materials in our ocean.”

He further stated that marine litter directly impacts on ocean life, marine habitats, human health and navigational safety with potential impacts on socio-economic development of nations. This, he stressed, necessitated the agency to collaborate with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Global Partnership Action (GPA) in 2015 to carry out a scientific study on marine litter challenge in Nigeria, thereby culminating to the development of the national action plan on marine litter and its campaign concept.

Peterside, who used the opportunity to charge the marshals to go to the ports, coastlines and littoral communities and enlighten them on the need to maintain cleaner oceans, enjoined them to also keep watch and ensure that the right thing is done so that the  ecosystem can be preserved. He further warned that the agency will not condone indiscriminate dumping of waste at sea. 

Earlier, a marine environment expert and the President of the Waste Management Society of Nigeria, Prof. Osinbajo Oladele, had applauded the initiative and described the agency as a beacon of hope to the rest of Africa. He stressed the need to preserve the ocean as it holds a lot of opportunities in developing the nation.

Oladele maintained that the survival of the ecosystem is dependent on the present generation. “The environment is not a gift from our parents, but a loan from our children. We must therefore do all we can to preserve it,” the professor said. The convention on the Prevention of Marine Pollution by Dumping of Wastes and Other Matters 1972, commonly called the “London Convention” and also abbreviated as Marine Dumping, is an agreement to control pollution of the sea by dumping and to encourage regional agreements supplementary to the convention. It covers the deliberate disposal at sea of wastes or other matters  from vessels, aircraft and platforms.

NIMASA as the agency of government responsible for marine environment management in its continuous quest to reposition the Nigerian maritime sector in line with global best practices has taken the step to engage some young Nigerians as marine litter marshals who are expected to ensure that the oceans are kept clean and safe.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NIMASA engages Marine Litter Marshals to clean oceans

— 30th April 2018

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has inaugurated Marine Litter Marshals to assist the agency in ridding the oceans of unwanted waste materials that could cause environmental degradation and also impede safety of navigation on the nation’s territorial waters. Speaking during the flag-off at the Nigerian Maritime Resource Development Centre in Lagos, the…

  • airports

    How to attract investments to Nigeria airports

    — 30th April 2018

    Louis Ibah Worried by the non-viability and continuous poor ranking of Nigerian airports among the worst in the world, the Federal Government recently hosted the 59th Airports Council International (ACI) Conference in Lagos. The conference, which drew participants from around the world, also sought to attract investments to grow the infrastructure at some of Nigeria’s…

  • XJ50 celebrates 50 years of Jaguar’s legendary sedan

    — 30th April 2018

    Moses Akaigwe    08072100049 Jaguar is marking 50 years of its flagship XJ luxury sedan – the choice of business leaders, celebrities, politicians and royalty for five decades – with the launch of a new special edition model. Revealed at the Beijing Motor Show, the Jaguar XJ50 celebrates half a century of trademark performance, technology…

  • Driving sports car daily helps your wellbeing – Research

    — 30th April 2018

    Forget romance, fine dining or an epic boxset binge – new preliminary research reveals that driving a sports car on a daily basis is among the best ways to boost your sense of wellbeing and emotional fulfillment. The study measured “buzz moments” – peak thrills that play a vital role in our overall wellness –…

  • UNEP-EBAFOSA calls for FG collaboration to create 11m jobs annually

    — 30th April 2018

    Bimbola Oyesola, 08033246177 The United Nations Environment-Ecosystem Based Adaptation for Food Security Assembly (EBAFOSA) Nigeria‎ has called for urgent collaboration between major stakeholders in the country to create 11 million jobs annually that will provide solutions to the rising unemployment rate in the country.‎ The national president of EBAFOSA, Mr. James Oyesola, who stated this…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share