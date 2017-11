The President, Nigeria Institute of Management (Chartered), Emeritus Professor Munzali Jibril, has called on the Federal Government to declare November 19, ‘management day’ in Nigeria.

He made the call at this year’s management day lecture held in Lagos, where he said the institute believes that apart from being seen to be supporting good initiatives, the United Nations (UN) would also be propelled to declare November 19, International/World Management Day if the Federal Government kick-starts the Nigerian version.

He said that setting aside a day for the celebration of the management profession in Nigeria and the world over was a right step needed more now than ever before. He said, “management is everything and the importance of entrenching the ethos of good management is crucial in our everyday lives starting from the homefront to the workplace and the larger society.”

Jibril stated that if almost every conceivable issue under the sun ranging from happiness, water, Chinese language, jazz to mountain has a day set aside by the UN to commemorate it, there was no reason for a day not being set aside for the management professor.