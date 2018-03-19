NiM:  Soyinka, Nwabueze, Ezekwesili others strategise for 2019

… To discuss constitution review, sovereignty, referendum

Chukwudi Nweje

The Nigerian Intervention Movement (NiM), a coalition of new breed political forces and movements mobilising towards a paradigm shift in the 2019 general elections, will hold a grand summit in Abuja, on Wednesday.

Critical issues rocking the political fabric of Nigeria will be addressed.

Guests expected at the summit include Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, constitutional lawyer, Prof Ben Nwabueze (SAN), Air Commodore Dan Suleiman (retd), Colonel Abubarkar Umar Dangiwa (retd) and former Cross River State governor, Mr. Donald Duke are expected at NiM’s Grand National Summit, 2018.

Other guests are Convener of the Red Card Movement, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili; Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba; Senator Shehu Sani and Dr. Olu Agunloye.

Also expected are former Finance minister, Mallam Adamu Ciroma, Gen T. Y. Danjuma, Dr. Paul Unongo, Chief Edwin Clark, among other senior citizens and leaders of thought from across the six geo-political zones.The event will be co-chaired by former president of the Nigerian Bar Association, Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) and Dr. Abduljalil Tafawa Balewa.

In a statement issued on Sunday by NiM spokesperson, Mallam Naseer Kura, the guests will address the country’s past, “in order to provide a veritable political compass for emerging fresh breed leaders in navigating the future for the country.”

Topics scheduled to be addressed at the summit include review of the 1999 Constitution, referendum, equitable political structure for Nigeria, popular democratic system of government, sovereignty of the Nigerian people, peoples’ right to self determination, 2019 general elections and the options for masses, among others.

Kura said the summit will also come out with a communique on the future of Nigeria with the theme: Birthing an equitable and prosperous democratic Nigeria at a special interactive session with the media.