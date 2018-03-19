The Sun News
Latest
19th March 2018 - NiM:  Soyinka, Nwabueze, Ezekwesili others strategise for 2019
19th March 2018 - How military took over Sambisa –Buratai
19th March 2018 - APC, PDP bicker over Edo foreign debt profile
19th March 2018 - 2019: Why Buhari can’t declare now –Presidency
19th March 2018 - My last encounter with Wakili –Buhari
19th March 2018 - I’ve no plan of leaving APC –Nkire
19th March 2018 - Bayelsa goes tough on cultism, expels 7 students
19th March 2018 - 2019: Lawyers fight over polls sequence
19th March 2018 - DSS arrests kidnappers, gunrunners terrorising Benue, Taraba, South East
19th March 2018 - N103m fraud: Pay officer jailed 127 years
Home / National / NiM:  Soyinka, Nwabueze, Ezekwesili others strategise for 2019

NiM:  Soyinka, Nwabueze, Ezekwesili others strategise for 2019

— 19th March 2018

… To discuss constitution review, sovereignty, referendum

Chukwudi Nweje

The Nigerian Intervention Movement (NiM), a coalition of new breed political forces and movements mobilising towards a paradigm shift in the 2019 general elections, will hold a grand summit in Abuja, on Wednesday.

Critical issues rocking the political fabric of Nigeria will be addressed.

Guests expected at the summit include Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, constitutional lawyer, Prof Ben Nwabueze (SAN), Air Commodore Dan Suleiman (retd), Colonel Abubarkar Umar Dangiwa (retd) and former Cross River State governor, Mr. Donald Duke are expected at NiM’s Grand National Summit, 2018.

Other guests are Convener of the Red Card Movement, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili; Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba; Senator Shehu Sani and Dr. Olu Agunloye.

Also expected are former Finance minister, Mallam Adamu Ciroma, Gen T. Y. Danjuma, Dr. Paul Unongo, Chief Edwin Clark, among other senior citizens and leaders of thought from across the six geo-political zones.The event will be co-chaired by former president of the Nigerian Bar Association, Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) and Dr. Abduljalil Tafawa Balewa.

In a statement issued on Sunday by NiM spokesperson, Mallam Naseer Kura, the guests will address the country’s past, “in order to provide a veritable political compass for emerging fresh breed leaders in navigating the future for the country.”

Topics scheduled to be addressed at the summit include review of the 1999 Constitution, referendum, equitable political structure for Nigeria, popular democratic system of government, sovereignty of the Nigerian people, peoples’ right to self determination, 2019 general elections and the options for masses, among others.

Kura said the summit will also come out with a communique on the future of Nigeria with the theme: Birthing an equitable and prosperous democratic Nigeria at a special interactive session with the media.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NiM:  Soyinka, Nwabueze, Ezekwesili others strategise for 2019

— 19th March 2018

… To discuss constitution review, sovereignty, referendum Chukwudi Nweje The Nigerian Intervention Movement (NiM), a coalition of new breed political forces and movements mobilising towards a paradigm shift in the 2019 general elections, will hold a grand summit in Abuja, on Wednesday. Critical issues rocking the political fabric of Nigeria will be addressed. Guests expected at…

  • How military took over Sambisa –Buratai

    — 19th March 2018

    • Exercise Cat Race: Troops arrest 12 herdsmen in Benue The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has revealed how the military took over Sambisa, Boko Haram hideout in Borno State. Buratai disclosed this at the 2018 West Africa Social Activities (WASA) programme which ended on Saturday in Apapa, Lagos. The COAS said…

  • APC, PDP bicker over Edo foreign debt profile

    — 19th March 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin The ruling All Progressives Congress in Edo and the Peoples Democratic Party are locked in war of words over the state’s foreign debt profile. The Debt Management Office (DMO) placed Edo as the third highest debtor to foreign creditors, among state governments in Nigeria, with a debt of $232.2 million as of December…

  • 2019: Why Buhari can’t declare now –Presidency

    — 19th March 2018

    • Explains why president is visiting Rivers  Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja  President Muhammadu Buhari cannot declare his intention to contest next year’s presidential election because he wants to prevent opponents from sabotaging the country, the Presidency has said.  In November 2017,  when he went on a state visit to Cote d’Ivoire, the president told some members…

  • My last encounter with Wakili –Buhari

    — 19th March 2018

    • APC, Labour mourn Romanus Ugwu, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja; Bimbola Oyesola President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, his last encounter with late Senator Ali Wakili, who died on Saturday, MArch 17.  Buhari said barely 24  hours earlier, he had been with the late senator, who represented Bauchi South in the Senate, at a wedding in Kano and…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share