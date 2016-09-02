The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
2nd September 2016 - Export: FG seeks zero reject of agric produce, others
2nd September 2016 - Ondo guber: APC’s unending battle for candidate
2nd September 2016 - Anambra:Tales and realities 
2nd September 2016 - Edo Guber Watch: Voting right as burden of Edo electorate
2nd September 2016 - Malnutrition persists in Borno IDP camps
2nd September 2016 - Emergency power for a diet of dust
2nd September 2016 - NIM President proffers solution to economic recession
2nd September 2016 - Man arrested for smuggling rice as dead bodies
2nd September 2016 - FG declares state of emergency in sports
2nd September 2016 - Russia 2018: Rohr recalls Enyeama for Zambia, Algeria
Home / Business / NIM President proffers solution to economic recession
Emeritus Prof Munzali Jibril

NIM President proffers solution to economic recession

— 2nd September 2016

By Sam Otti

The President, Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered), Emeritus Prof Munzali Jibril, has advised the Federal Government to reflate the economy and create employment opportunities to reverse the current economic recession. He said the economic sector has remained the weak link of the present administration and urged the government to increase its spending to stimulate the economy.
Reacting to the news that Nigerian economy had gone into recession, the worst in 29 years, Munzali, who was part of the Vision 2020 team, said it was agreed at that time that unless the GDP could grow by 11 to 14 per cent, Nigeria might not attain the milestone of the Vision 2020. According to him, the current statistics on the GDP released by the National Bureau on Statistics (NBS) raises fears, especially in the light of its negative growth indices.
He advised the government to increase its spending on capital projects in order to stimulate the ailing economy. According to him, money already mapped out for capital projects in this current budget has not been utilized by the present administration, thereby suffocating the economy.
He said the current recession was caused by the cumulative effect of corruption ion the system, falling price of oil, attack on oil facilities and the foreign exchange crisis and subsequent loss of the value of the naira.
Munzali said this year’s annual National Management Council organised by the NIM, which would be declared open by President Buhari, would discuss the theme, Building a new Nigeria: Strategic Options and Policy Imperatives, to underscore the need for a new nation.
On the recent call for restructuring the country, he said those clamouring for a a new political structure should itemise their agitations and put them to a general referendum. He kicked against restructuring that would take the country back to the regional system of government and reverse the political gains of the past 40 years. Rather, he advocated for the devolution of power to states.
Munzali said states have become so dependent on the Federal Government that they cannot even pay salaries to their workers without the monthly allocation from the federation account.
“I think we need to divest the Federal Government of many of its power. The FG dabbles into too many things. Why shouldn’t we have a state police? Crime is local. If we have state police just as we used to have the native police in the north, they live among the people and they knew who was a thief or not,” he said.
He expressed support for resource control by communities, as he stressed the need to cut down the revenue that goes to the federal government.
Munzali also advised President Buhari to engage more economic managers, including seasoned economists, to chart viable economic pathways for the nation.
“I think the management of the economy needs better handling. The weakest link in this administration is the handling of the economy. That is the honest truth. The security aspect has been very well handled. The fight against corruption has been handled very well. We must go beyond fighting it to go to the fundamental conditions that allow corruption to flourish,” he advised.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

30% Guaranteed! Grow your money monthly on autopilot. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

How I made N16 million legally on the Internet. You too can

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Odigie-Oyegun

Ondo guber: APC’s unending battle for candidate

— 2nd September 2016

From:  Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Barring a fresh change of date, power brokers in the All Progressives Congress (APC) shall on Saturday, engage one another in a primary election for the soul of Ondo, the Sunshine state. On that day, delegates of the APC which is the main opposition party in the state are expected to…

  • willie-obiano_01

    Anambra:Tales and realities 

    — 2nd September 2016

    By Iheanacho Nwosu Anambra State is pursuing two tall dreams. First is to rank as the best run state in Nigeria; secondly, to emerge as the Taiwan of Africa. This ambition resonated high last week as the state marked 25 years of its creation. Anambra was among the states created by the defunct military leadership on August…

  • Ego guber

    Edo Guber Watch: Voting right as burden of Edo electorate

    — 2nd September 2016

    From Tony Osauzo, Benin As the zero hour to the election approaches, the political parties and candidates preparing for the polls have adopted various methods of campaigning to drive home their messages to the people at the grassroots. From the open campaign strategy in public arena, the campaigns are now being intensified, with the candidates…

  • Emeritus Prof Munzali Jibril

    NIM President proffers solution to economic recession

    — 2nd September 2016

    By Sam Otti The President, Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered), Emeritus Prof Munzali Jibril, has advised the Federal Government to reflate the economy and create employment opportunities to reverse the current economic recession. He said the economic sector has remained the weak link of the present administration and urged the government to increase its spending…

  • custom-officers-1

    Man arrested for smuggling rice as dead bodies

    — 2nd September 2016

    By Isaac Anumihe The ban on rice importation and biting economic conditions are forcing daring smugglers to freight bags of rice as coffins carried in ambulances. This unprecedented antic of moving rice in an ambulance under the guise of corpses from Benin Republic into Nigeria was uncovered yesterday at the Seme Border by the operatives…

  • PIC.14. A VIEW OF THE 2016 ANNULAR SOLAR ECLIPSE AS RECORDED AT ABOUT 9.38 A.M. AT THE PREMISES OF THE NATIONAL SPACE RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AGENCY IN ABUJA ON THURSDAY (1/9/16). 6706/1/9/2016/TA/BJO/NAN

    Lagos, Anambra, Kano, Delta, others witness sun eclipse

    — 2nd September 2016

    By Sam Otti, Lagos, Paul Osuyi, Asaba and  Magnus Eze, Abuja Some Nigerians, yesterday, relished the occurrence of an eclipse of the sun as different states across the country witnessed the incident in different proportions. While residents in the northern parts of the country, particularly, Kano, Zamfara and Plateau states witnessed the eclipse, some parts…

  • gov-dickson

    Bayelsa: Jonah Okah remanded for alleged defamation      

    — 2nd September 2016

    A civil servant with Bayelsa State Ministry of Justice Jonah Okah, was yesterday, remanded in Okaka Prison by Magistrate Pere Bossa of Magistrate Court 7 for alleged criminal defamation of Mr. Ritchie Etonye, the Government House Accountant. The matter was adjourned to September 20. Okah’s arrest and prosecution  followed a petition to the police by Etonye…

  • Nigerian-Army-Logo

    Original, fake Shekau dead –Army

    — 2nd September 2016

    The Nigerian Army has described as “a façade” videos of Abubakar Shekau released by Boko Haram. Theatre commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Lucky Irabor, reiterated in Adamawa state yesterday that Shekau was dead. He said the military killed the individual originally identified as Shekau, as well as his impostor. “I can confirm to you that…

  • Borno state Gov. Kashim Shettima, speaks to the Associated Press during an interview at the Government house in Maiduguri, Nigeria, Wednesday, Sept, 28. 2011. Security forces arrested a top commander of a radical Muslim sect who ordered killings in the northeastern city where the group's mosque once stood, bringing a new calm to the restive region, a governor said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

    How civil servants defraud state with multiple ATM cards —Shettima

    — 2nd September 2016

    Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, has revealed how senior civil servants in the state colluded with commercial banks to defraud the state with the use of fake bank accounts. The governor said the fraudulent workers mobilised people to pose as civil servants and open salary accounts. The respective ATM cards for the accounts were thereafter…

  • myanmar-flooding-_kuma

    Flood over-runs market in Anambra

    — 2nd September 2016

    From Obinna Odogwu, Ekwulobia Goods and household wares worth several thousands of Naira were yesterday destroyed by flood at the popular Eke-Awka market in the Anambra State capital. The downpour, which lasted between 5:35 pm and 9:12pm,  flooded many shops, especially in the  clothings, shoes, cosmetics and other beauty commodities sections. Residents of the area…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351