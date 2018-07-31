“They ensure greater continuity and are less susceptible to individual manipulations and idiosyncrasies. It is not a surprise, therefore, that practically all developed countries are those governed by institutions and concepts, such as the rule of law, rather than rule of men,” he said. He stressed the importance of integrity in management and called on the members of the institute to stamp integrity in every cause they are engaged in. He also attempted to interrogate why people go into establishing a business: “Is it to build an institution that would outlive you or have something to hand over to a child? If you hand it to a child that is not prepared, the whole thing would crumble. That is what is happening in many concerns in the country. It is better to enlarge your management rather than personalising it.” The guest speaker, Moruf Kolawole Ayanwale, took the audience through his journey in life and how he started life in the streets of Mushin.

He said that it was not uncommon in those days for thriving businesses or shops to immediately cease to exist following the demise of the owner. “In fact, I can count hundreds of successful businesses that were closed after the death or incapacitation of the owner, with disastrous effects not only on the lives of the immediate and extended family of the owner, but on the economy of the locality. “I have learnt valuable lessons and gained incredible insight about the interplay of passion, determination, purpose, goodwill, tenacity, management and many others in building a sustainable institution,” he said. He attributed the success of Centrespread Grey, which he started at 27 with a long-term friend, to love and passion for the job. “Our passion and interest in our skills made us venture into business management without the requisite skills. We also knew that managing an organisation would require experience, knowledge of management and corporate administration, which we did not possess from the onset. We needed input and direction from experienced minds in business and corporate management.

“We constituted a board under the chairmanship of Dr. Olawale Cole, and other eminent professionals across different fields of corporate endeavours. This process imbibed in us the quality of accountability. So, as owner-managers, we had people we were answerable and responsible to. Those who had responsibility to call us to order when we got carried away from the agreed goal set for us by the board. This served as the masterstroke we needed. And corporate guidance, business direction and knowledge we garnered during those times remain one of the pillars of our success. “Those who knew the Nigerian economy and business landscape in the early 1980s and 1990s would remember that, in those years, the economy was still largely dominated by global conglomerates, and businesses, such as Dunlop, Bata, John Holt, Leventis, UTC, etc. “For the advertising industry, that was also the boom era. There was intense competition among most brands. The growing middle class and their access to increased disposable income with its attendant growth in consumption and purchases meant brands had to do a lot of communication to persuade the consumer to patronise their services or buy their products. “The first thing we did despite our lean income was to recruit experienced hands. We hired top performers who had the aptitude to do great things and placed them on higher salaries than ours. We had staff in our employment earning twice our remuneration. We believed strongly that adequate compensation, a conducive work atmosphere and a motivated workforce were essential to achieving the goals we had set for ourselves as an organisation. We went all out to ensure we delivered.