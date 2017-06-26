NIIT to subsidise scholarship fees

The Sun News
Head, Kaduna Centre of NIIT, Mrs. Onyedikachi Aruma has said that the organisation will  subsidise its scholarship  fees to expand Information Technology opportunities to all Nigerians.

Aruma said, in Kaduna, on Monday, that NIIT’s 18th National Scholarship Scheme for Nigerians who were interested in IT skills had begun.

She said that the NIIT partial scholarship was an annual event and open to all interested persons in its Kaduna and Abuja centres.

According to her, to enjoy the partial scholarship, candidates will write an examination scheduled for July 15.

“The scheme is performance based. What you score in the examination would determine the discount you get as fees. What this means is that, the higher your scores the higher your discount,’’ she said.

Aruma said candidates had the liberty to choose from different IT programmes such as Oracle, Software Engineering, Network Engineering, Java and Web Development, among others.

She said that the training would last from four months to two years, depending on the progranme, noting that registration for the scholarship examination was ongoing, but would closed on July 13.

“Registrations forms are available in our Kaduna and Abuja centres for free or you can register online at www.niit.com/nigeria.

“Our main goal is to give back to our host community, particularly as ICT is currently the driver of global economy,’’ she explained.

NIIT Ltd. is an Indian Multinational company that offers learning management and training delivery solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals.

It claims that since its establishment in Nigeria in 1999 with offices in Abuja and Kaduna, it has trained more than 16,000 students annually and shaped the career of 160,000 students in the past 16 years.

