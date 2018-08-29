NIHSA raises the alarm over flood in River Niger

Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has raised the alarm over looming flood especially for those living at the banks of River Niger and its floodplains.

The Director, Engineering Hydrology, Engr. Clement Nze, in a statement, on Wednesday, in Abuja, explained that the middle Niger portion of the Niger Basin (Niger Republic) experienced high flood last week.

Nze added that, “The flood has advanced into the lower Niger (Nigeria).

“Accordingly, both kanji & Jebba dams are already spilling water downstream. The level of water in Lokoja as at today, 29/8/2018 , the downstream confluence is 8.69m.

“This value has exceeded the corresponding value of 8.57m that occurred on 29/8/2012.

meanwhile, the flooding that occurred in Kaduna on 23-24/8/18, has started arriving Shiroro dam built on river Kaduna.

“In the event that Shiroro Dam equally starts spilling water, that will portend more danger downstream.”

He also advised Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, Anambra, Delta and Bayelsa states to be ready.

“Inflows contribution from River Benue is equally advancing. Lagdo dam is still impounding water,” he added.