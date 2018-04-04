The Sun News
Latest
4th April 2018 - Achuzia: Night of tributes to hold in Enugu, Owerri, Asaba
4th April 2018 - Customs unveils new uniform
4th April 2018 - Tell Nigerians how APC funded 2015 campaign, Jang tells Lai Moh’d
4th April 2018 - SWAN re-validates Gov. Wike as sole patron
4th April 2018 - Man bags death sentence for armed robbery
4th April 2018 - How we achieved success against Boko Haram – Buratai
4th April 2018 - Strange illness claims 10 lives in Jigawa
4th April 2018 - Obasanjo’s verdict on Buhari has vindicated me – Fayose
4th April 2018 - Obaseki fires Environment Commissioner, Waste Mgt. Board GM
4th April 2018 - Saraki mourns Mustapha Bukar
Home / National / Achuzia: Night of tributes to hold in Enugu, Owerri, Asaba
ACHUZIA Asaba

Achuzia: Night of tributes to hold in Enugu, Owerri, Asaba

— 4th April 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Three separate nights of tributes will be held on honour of the late civil war veteran and Biafran hero, Col. Joseph ‘Hannibal’ Achuzia, Daily Sun has learnt.

Achuzia, who held the traditional title of Ikemba of Asaba, died on February 26, this year, at the age of 90 at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, the Delta State capital.

According to the chairman of the burial committee, Ejiofor Onyia, adequate arrangements are being made to ensure a peaceful and successful burial of the late nonagenarian by middle of April.

But before the final burial rites billed for April 13 and 14, there will be special night of tributes at Enugu Sports Club 1929 on April 9 at 6:00p.m.

This will be followed by another night of special tributes on April 11 at the Chief Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Memorial Centre in Owerri at 12:00 noon.

Grand finale of the tributes will take place on April 12 inside the Nnebisi Hall of Grand Hotel, Asaba, starting from 11am.

The burial committee chairman, Chief Onyia who had earlier said all the governors of the South-East states and Delta State governor are expected to participate fully in the burial activities, assured guests of a hitch free celebration of the iconic elder statesman on April 13 while traditional burial rites will hold on April 14.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ACHUZIA Asaba

Achuzia: Night of tributes to hold in Enugu, Owerri, Asaba

— 4th April 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba Three separate nights of tributes will be held on honour of the late civil war veteran and Biafran hero, Col. Joseph ‘Hannibal’ Achuzia, Daily Sun has learnt. Achuzia, who held the traditional title of Ikemba of Asaba, died on February 26, this year, at the age of 90 at the Federal Medical…

  • Customs unveils new uniform

    — 4th April 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The management of the Nigeria Customs Service, on Tuesday, unveiled a new uniform to add to its already existing ones. The move, according to the Spokesman, Joseph Attah, was to give officers and men a variety of uniforms that can be worn depending on the weather and assignment to be executed. The…

  • APC funded

    Tell Nigerians how APC funded 2015 campaign, Jang tells Lai Moh’d

    — 4th April 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos. A former Governor of Plateau State and Senator representing Plateau North, Dr. Jonah David Jang, has challenged the All Progressive Congress (APC) to tell Nigerians how it funded the 2015 campaigns. He described as ‘surprised and unfortunate’ for the Federal Government to mention his name among alleged looters after he was investigated…

  • SWAN re-validates Gov. Wike as sole patron

    — 4th April 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt The National Executive Committee of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has re-validated Governor Nyesom  Wike of Rivers State as the sole patron of the association. Also, the state Chapter of SWAN has conferred on Governor Wike the position of Grand Patron. Performing the re-validation of the governor as sole patron…

  • Man bags death sentence for armed robbery

    — 4th April 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti A man, Raji Babatunde, has been sentenced to death by an Ado-Ekiti High Court, sitting in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital. Justice Cornelius Akintayo, in a judgment delivered, on Wednesday, held that the Prosecution proved the case against Babatunde beyond reasonable doubt. He, however, discharged and acquitted the second accused person, Adegboye…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share