Achuzia: Night of tributes to hold in Enugu, Owerri, Asaba

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Three separate nights of tributes will be held on honour of the late civil war veteran and Biafran hero, Col. Joseph ‘Hannibal’ Achuzia, Daily Sun has learnt.

Achuzia, who held the traditional title of Ikemba of Asaba, died on February 26, this year, at the age of 90 at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, the Delta State capital.

According to the chairman of the burial committee, Ejiofor Onyia, adequate arrangements are being made to ensure a peaceful and successful burial of the late nonagenarian by middle of April.

But before the final burial rites billed for April 13 and 14, there will be special night of tributes at Enugu Sports Club 1929 on April 9 at 6:00p.m.

This will be followed by another night of special tributes on April 11 at the Chief Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Memorial Centre in Owerri at 12:00 noon.

Grand finale of the tributes will take place on April 12 inside the Nnebisi Hall of Grand Hotel, Asaba, starting from 11am.

The burial committee chairman, Chief Onyia who had earlier said all the governors of the South-East states and Delta State governor are expected to participate fully in the burial activities, assured guests of a hitch free celebration of the iconic elder statesman on April 13 while traditional burial rites will hold on April 14.