Home / TSWeekend / Night of music, comedy at Executive Spot

Night of music, comedy at Executive Spot

— 7th July 2017

In what is gradually becoming a cruising night train, Executive Spot recently hosted a coterie of budding talents in music, poetry and drama at its Freedom Hall entertainment series. At the event, young revelers were treated to live acts and music performances.

The audience comprising mostly of young and urban style partiers defied the heavy downpour to get immersed in the vibrating sound, singing along with the artistes.

Since last December when the hospitality hotspot opened its doors to the public and offering prix fixe menus that are affordable and not just for corporate diners or business executives, the management of Executive Spot led by Hajia Ramotu Bello, has kept faith with the guests and raised the stake in its product offerings by providing entertainment, international standard cuisines, fitness/spa centre, and exclusive gaming centre that has driven traffic to the revelry spot.

Located at Glover Court off Glover Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, The Executive Spot was filled to capacity ahead of the Freedom Hall show while the PR Manager, Abraham Jackson made spirited efforts to ensure guests and music lovers had fun. However, the night of talents proved a stellar theatre performance as the artistes took their turns to display raw skills in comedy, poetry, music and dance that got the audience applauding in wild gyration and excitement.

According to Abraham Jackson, the Freedom Hall entertainment was a unique product by the Executive Spot targeted at developing talents in creative arts, music, dance, poetry and comedy, to showcase their skills on stage, gain exposure and become future stars.

“The live performance gives our guests and the audience an insight into the abundant wealth of creative talents and human resources especially in the entertainment industry, which portends a greater future for our country.

“It is a regular live show that affords a platform for our young artistes, comedians, DJs and writers to expose their skills in live performances while we deliver perfect environment and fine dining experiences in hot canapés, traditional/continental dishes with premium quality wines and other alcoholic beverages,” he said.                                  

