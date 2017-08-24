Nigeria’s unity must be negotiated –Southern leaders
— 24th August 2017
By Chinelo Obogo
Prominent leaders from the southern part of the country have insisted that the terms for Nigeria’s continued existence must be negotiated.
This was part of the resolutions made yesterday when the Southern Leaders Forum met in Lagos.
Present at the meeting were the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nnia Nwodo, Afenifere chieftain, Ayo Adebanjo, former Foreign Affairs Minister, General Ike Nwachukwu (Rtd), Prof. Joe Irukwu, former Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS) and Albert Horsfall.
Others are Dr Walter Ofonagoro, Prof. George Obiozor, Tony Uranta, coordinator of Oodua Peoples Congress, Gani Adams, Prof. Banji Akintoye, Dr Amos Akingba, Col Tony Nyiam (rtd) and Yinka Odumakin. Edwin Clark and Rueben Fasoranti were among those who signed the communique which was read after meeting.
In his national broadcast on Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari had said Nigeria’s unity was not negotiable and warned that any form of ‘hate speech’ will be treated as an act of terrorism. But, the southern leaders disagreed and said the claim that “Nigeria’s unity is settled and non negotiable” was untenable.
The communique read after the meeting read in part: “President Buhari expressed dissatisfaction about comments on Nigeria (while he was away) that ‘questioned our collective existence as a nation’ and which he said has crossed the ‘red lines’. Against the background of the threat to treat hate speech as terrorism, we see a veiled threat to bare fangs and commence the criminilisation of dissenting opinions in our national discourse. Experience worldwide has shown that any attempt to deal with dissents by force usually drives it underground, which makes it much more dangerous and difficult to deal with.
“The president deployed the imagery of the late Ikemba Ojukwu to play down the demand for the renegotiation of the structure of Nigeria by saying they both agreed in Daura, in 2013, that we must remain one and united. While we agree with them, the meeting between the two of them could not have been a Sovereign National Conference whose decisions cannot be reviewed. The claim that Nigeria’s unity is settled and not negotiable is untenable. If we are a settled nation, we would not be dealing with the crisis of nation building that are affecting us today.
“The one sentence by the president that every Nigerian can live anywhere without hindrance is rather too short to address the clear danger that the unwarranted threat against the Igbo represents. We are equally miffed that the president talked about the onslaught by armed Fulani herdsmen against defenceless farmers as a conflict between two quarrelling groups.
“In the last two years, the herdsmen have become much more ferocious in their attacks against farmers in the South and Middle Belt, with security forces shying away from enforcing law and order. To present the various onslaught of farmers by these herdsmen as ‘two fighting’ would portray the president as taking sides with the aggressive Meyiti Allah.
“There are clearly many errors of commission and omission the government has committed which have accentuated the strong self determination feelings across the country that only restructuring can tame. Some of them are the insensitive and clearly lopsided recruitment and appointment into all federal institutions and the concentration of most of the heads of the Armed Forces and other national security agencies in one section of the country. We do not forget that the president went on a global stage to say he would not treat those who gave him five percent of their votes equally with those who supported him with 95 percent.
“There has also been an official indifference to the murderous activities of Fulani herdsmen against farmers and other settlements; there is the lopsided early retirement of mostly southern senior officers from the Armed Forces and the appointment of the Legal Adviser of Miyetti Allah as Secretary of the Federal Character Commission.
“As elders who have spent most of our lives fighting for the unity of the country based on justice, fairness and equity, we call on the president to realise that the country is in a very bad shape at the moment and requires statesmanship and not ethnic, religious and political partisanship.”
NIGERIANS should be more democractically transparent and honest, especially with the obvious realities of socio-political problems facing the country NIGERIA and the NIGERIANS of all tribes and cultures!
NIGERIANS should also be more democractically reasonable and sensitive to all the fundermental democratic needs of total restructuring and all-inclusive democractic equity, equality, fairness and social justices for all NIGERIANS of all tribes and cultures in today’s NIGERIA!
NIGERIA political cabals’ unruly statements are seriously meant to ruin the future of the NIGERIA and NIGERIANS’ economic development, especially for their own usual political self-centeredness and selfishness!
They are obviously, the real enemies of the NIGERIANS of all tribes and cultures!
They are the real political wolves in the sheep’s clothing, especially in today’s NIGERIA, across all tribes and cultures!
They rather prefer to be playing the politics of the unfortunate tragic heroes, which they have subtly succeeded in almost achieving, especially through the President Buhari’s undemocratic and unpatriotic, including his militariocratic, detectorship and military-lifestyle ideologies!
They are the likes of Emperor Nero,who was wickedly bent on criminalizing the Christianity and Christians in Rome, simply because they refused to worship him as one of the Roman gods.
Christians in Rome, during his time, insisted in the worship of the only true God Almighty, and not a mere man like, him, Emperor Nero who seriously wanted human worship in Rome!
Nero wanted Christianity and Christians in Rome to be criminalized, but failed to get his sponsored bills in that regard passed into law severally in the Senate chamber!
But for his consistent bent on political wickedness, just like other tragic political heroes of his like-minds in today’s NIGERIA, he secretly ordered his political tugs to set the city market of the Rome on fire and to publicly circulate all the blame of the disastrous incident very seriously on the Christians, in order to help to easily achieve his disastrous persecution of political wickedness on every Christian and the Christian leaders in Rome!
He politically masterminded such evil and wickedness of setting the city on fire, just to criminalize and witch-hunt everyone that identifies himself as Christian, everywhere in Rome!
That was how he wickedly succeeded in promoting the severe political and religious persecutions on the Christians in Rome that lasted for about three hundred and twenty years (320), as a tragic hero, just the same way that the Northern political cabals are seriously wanting to get the IPOB and MASOB members to be criminalized in NIGERIA as terrorists!
The tragic heroes in today’s NIGERIA Government, especially in the Federal Executive Government, from every indication, would rather want that the NIGERIANS to get “drowned into the sea”, than to allow the needed all-inclusive democractic restructuring of today’s NIGERIA, especially on democractic transparency and honesty that will promote the NIGERIA’S unity through social justices, fairness, equity, and social equality for all the NIGERIANS tribes and cultures!
NIGERIANS should not forget very easily that these tragic heroes in NIGERIA were the main Northern political cabals who said in 2011 or thereabout, that they would make NIGERIA ungovernable under the former President Goodluck Jonathan!
They seriously sponsored and used their politically instituted Boko-Haran deadly activities, including their politically masterminded of the Chibuk girls kidnap, to achieve their self-centered and selfish political interest as tragic heroes!