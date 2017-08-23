The Sun News
Latest
23rd August 2017 - BREAKING: KASTELEA Marshals escape lynching in Kaduna
23rd August 2017 - Man gets jail for pushing woman in the chest
23rd August 2017 - No problem between me and Coutinho, says Liverpool boss Klopp
23rd August 2017 - Dancing in the street can get you arrested in Saudi Arabia
23rd August 2017 - Obama’s daughter, Malia spotted moving into Harvard dormitory 
23rd August 2017 - 61 fake Hajj offices busted, 224,074 detained for violating Saudi regulations
23rd August 2017 - Chelsea set to sack Conte, Thomas Tuchel may replace him
23rd August 2017 - Barca ‘sign Angel di Maria’ after official Twitter account is hacked
23rd August 2017 - Bill Cosby hires lawyer who won acquittal in Michael Jackson case
23rd August 2017 - Taliban suicide bomber kills five civilians
Home / National / Nigeria’s unity: Al-Makura’s aide slams call for referendum

Nigeria’s unity: Al-Makura’s aide slams call for referendum

— 23rd August 2017

FROM: PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI

Personal Assistance, Students Affairs to Governor Umar  Tanko Al-makura, of Nasarawa State, Ibrahim Abdullahi Atama, has

condemned the call by Arewa Youth Coalition for a referendum to

provide an exit door for those who do not want to be part of Nigeria.

Atama advised the youths group to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s

statement that the unity of Nigeria was non-negotiable, rather than

call for a referendum for a break-up of the country.

He spoke to journalists in Bauchi, shortly after the inauguration of

newly-elected national executives of the Northern Youth Assembly of

Nigeria (NYAN), where he was the Guest Speaker.

Atama said the call was a disservice to northern leaders who laid their

lives for the peace and unity of the country.

According to him, “The peace and unity they sustained was a heritage

that was passed to us and we need to sustain it and we cannot sustain

it without  first coming together  with unity of purpose, unity of

sincerity and unity of diversity”

Atama also dismissed the agitation by the leader of the Indigenous

Peoples of Biafra (IPOB),  Nnamdi Kanu, for  the Igbo to exit  Nigeria

saying  Kanu lacks the profile to  be an Igbo leader.

He continued:  “Kanu’s move is laughable and people should not give it any

serious attention to say it is something good. It is a fruitless

effort. Nigeria will remain indivisible no matter the threats from any

quarters.”

The Governor’s aide stressed that, “It would be indecorous and

incongruous of any individual or group of individuals to agitate for

the break-up of Nigeria.

 “I need to stress again without fear of intimidation or favour that

the ultimatum given by the Northern Youth of Nigeria as regards the

October 1 pronouncement should please be shelved for the peace and

unity of Nigeria”

He maintained that prosperity would never go down well with the youths

of this generation if Nigeria eventually break-up as being championed

them.

Atama queried: “Why should we be agitating for the leadership of this

country and at the same time calling for break-up? It is uncalled for”

He appealed to well meaning Nigerians to condemn the call for a

referendum for any group that wants to opt out of Nigeria.

 He said: “It is callous, satanic and sardonic for anybody to call for

the breakup of this country. We should not see the place we come from

as a means to disrespect each other. If we do that, then it means we

are not doing justice to those that fought for the unity of this

country.

“The likes of Sir Ahmadu Bello,  Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa,  Sa’adu

Zungur, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief Nnamdi Azikiwe and a host of

others,  were able to sustain Nigeria.

s“Our call should be call for unity, a call for understanding, a call

for re- integration, and not a call for break up.

“We advised those fanning the embers of disunity among Nigerians to

desist or else whatever they come up with that is negative will be

resisted and met with waterloo. It is for their interest that they

shealth their sword for a united youth and united Nigeria.”
Post Views: 25
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Segun Adio

3 Comments

  1. Emmanuel Chukwuma Umeh 23rd August 2017 at 10:16 am
    Reply

    The call for all-inclusive democractic transparency and honesty restructuring of NIGERIA and referendum, is a reality-democratic call, not a theater and entertainment show, it is a democractic reality!

    This politics of let my voice be heard, whether I am making any reasonable sense or not, is obviously irrelevant, especially in every matured democratic and civilized way of global reasoning!

    Condemning the Arewa Youths’ call for a pure democratic referendum, just because you are an assistant to your Governor, does not make any democractic and reasonable sense that reflects transparency, honesty and sincerity!

    Please, think of other better things to say, because your condmnation statement here, hold no value water!

  2. alain 23rd August 2017 at 10:48 am
    Reply

    Ibrahim, I have a little sorry for you because you are putting all your eggs in one basket.. Since Shettima have come to realize the need for referendum, you are not popular. You need to return back to school of thought immediately, and learn how to talk. Your school fees is a waste and I can tell you, we will not listen to you but to Shettima because he is now more reasonable than you. We don’t know you. Go home and wait to see if today is your last day on earth because you can’t decide for God. Your illiterate President think that Pharaoh was normal when he was challenging God. Tell him to rather return back his office or resign because there’s no ghost in Aso rock and if there is any; Goodluck should had been also hospitalized for months and work from home. Tell him that he is suffering from his evil deeds against the children of God and that he should repent from his evil ways or be considered as the worst illiterate in history. As long as he doesn’t know the exact time he will die, Buhari is talking rubbish.

  3. chukwu John 23rd August 2017 at 11:34 am
    Reply

    Mr Ibrahim simply because you were made a special advicer on youth matters doesn’t mean that you can speak for others , you are a compound fool you rather like to be a parasite depending on the oil money from biafra land than developing yourself and others, you are a disgrace to the youths of nassarawa state that you are representing.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BREAKING: KASTELEA Marshals escape lynching in Kaduna

— 23rd August 2017

From Sola Ojo, Kaduna In Kaduna, Wednesday morning, two patrol marshals of the Kaduna State Traffic and Environmental Law Enforcement Agency (KASTELEA) escaped mob attack by an angry crowd over allegations that they were responsible for a tricycle accident at the popular Katsina Roundabout. While the KASTELEA officials fled the scene, they abandoned their power-bikes which…

  • Baba Sala not dead, son declares

    — 23rd August 2017

    Veteran comic, Baba Sala is not dead after all. This was disclosed by his son, Yemi, after new rumours of his death began to circulate. Yemi maintained that the 82-year-old Moses Olaiya is alive. ‘It’s not true. I still spoke to him this morning. This man you’re talking about is my biological father and it’s…

  • BREAKING: Buhari cancels FEC meeting

    — 23rd August 2017

    Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says the weekly Federal Executive Council for Wednesday, August 23, has been cancelled. The presidential aide, however, failed to give reasons for the cancellation of the meeting. Adesina only said that the President  would on Wednesday receive the report of the investigation committee…

  • Nigeria’s unity: Al-Makura’s aide slams call for referendum

    — 23rd August 2017

    FROM: PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI Personal Assistance, Students Affairs to Governor Umar  Tanko Al-makura, of Nasarawa State, Ibrahim Abdullahi Atama, has condemned the call by Arewa Youth Coalition for a referendum to provide an exit door for those who do not want to be part of Nigeria. Atama advised the youths group to support President Muhammadu…

  • Ekiti govt. disburses N190m vehicle/housing loans to 751 teachers, others

    — 23rd August 2017

    The Ekiti State Government on Tuesday announced the release of N190 million as vehicle and housing loans to 751 teaching and non-teaching staff in its secondary schools. Chairman, Ekiti Teaching Service Commission, Chief Abiodun Falayi, who announced this in Ado-Ekiti, said that 468 workers received N100,000 to N300,000 as land/housing loans, depending on their salary…

Archive

August 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share