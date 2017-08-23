Nigeria’s unity: Al-Makura’s aide slams call for referendum

FROM: PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI Personal Assistance, Students Affairs to Governor Umar Tanko Al-makura, of Nasarawa State, Ibrahim Abdullahi Atama, has condemned the call by Arewa Youth Coalition for a referendum to provide an exit door for those who do not want to be part of Nigeria. Atama advised the youths group to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement that the unity of Nigeria was non-negotiable, rather than call for a referendum for a break-up of the country. He spoke to journalists in Bauchi, shortly after the inauguration of newly-elected national executives of the Northern Youth Assembly of Nigeria (NYAN), where he was the Guest Speaker. Atama said the call was a disservice to northern leaders who laid their lives for the peace and unity of the country. According to him, “The peace and unity they sustained was a heritage that was passed to us and we need to sustain it and we cannot sustain it without first coming together with unity of purpose, unity of sincerity and unity of diversity” Atama also dismissed the agitation by the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, for the Igbo to exit Nigeria saying Kanu lacks the profile to be an Igbo leader. He continued: “Kanu’s move is laughable and people should not give it any serious attention to say it is something good. It is a fruitless effort. Nigeria will remain indivisible no matter the threats from any quarters.” The Governor’s aide stressed that, “It would be indecorous and incongruous of any individual or group of individuals to agitate for the break-up of Nigeria. “I need to stress again without fear of intimidation or favour that the ultimatum given by the Northern Youth of Nigeria as regards the October 1 pronouncement should please be shelved for the peace and unity of Nigeria” He maintained that prosperity would never go down well with the youths of this generation if Nigeria eventually break-up as being championed them. Atama queried: “Why should we be agitating for the leadership of this country and at the same time calling for break-up? It is uncalled for” He appealed to well meaning Nigerians to condemn the call for a referendum for any group that wants to opt out of Nigeria. He said: “It is callous, satanic and sardonic for anybody to call for the breakup of this country. We should not see the place we come from as a means to disrespect each other. If we do that, then it means we are not doing justice to those that fought for the unity of this country. “The likes of Sir Ahmadu Bello, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Sa’adu Zungur, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief Nnamdi Azikiwe and a host of others, were able to sustain Nigeria. s“Our call should be call for unity, a call for understanding, a call for re- integration, and not a call for break up. “We advised those fanning the embers of disunity among Nigerians to desist or else whatever they come up with that is negative will be resisted and met with waterloo. It is for their interest that they shealth their sword for a united youth and united Nigeria.”