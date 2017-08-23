Nigeria’s unity: Al-Makura’s aide slams call for referendum

|
FROM: PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI
Personal Assistance, Students Affairs to Governor Umar Tanko Al-makura, of Nasarawa State, Ibrahim Abdullahi Atama, has
condemned the call by Arewa Youth Coalition for a referendum to
provide an exit door for those who do not want to be part of Nigeria.
Atama advised the youths group to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s
statement that the unity of Nigeria was non-negotiable, rather than
call for a referendum for a break-up of the country.
He spoke to journalists in Bauchi, shortly after the inauguration of
newly-elected national executives of the Northern Youth Assembly of
Nigeria (NYAN), where he was the Guest Speaker.
Atama said the call was a disservice to northern leaders who laid their
lives for the peace and unity of the country.
According to him, “The peace and unity they sustained was a heritage
that was passed to us and we need to sustain it and we cannot sustain
it without first coming together with unity of purpose, unity of
sincerity and unity of diversity”
Atama also dismissed the agitation by the leader of the Indigenous
Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, for the Igbo to exit Nigeria
saying Kanu lacks the profile to be an Igbo leader.
He continued: “Kanu’s move is laughable and people should not give it any
serious attention to say it is something good. It is a fruitless
effort. Nigeria will remain indivisible no matter the threats from any
quarters.”
The Governor’s aide stressed that, “It would be indecorous and
incongruous of any individual or group of individuals to agitate for
the break-up of Nigeria.
“I need to stress again without fear of intimidation or favour that
the ultimatum given by the Northern Youth of Nigeria as regards the
October 1 pronouncement should please be shelved for the peace and
unity of Nigeria”
He maintained that prosperity would never go down well with the youths
of this generation if Nigeria eventually break-up as being championed
them.
Atama queried: “Why should we be agitating for the leadership of this
country and at the same time calling for break-up? It is uncalled for”
He appealed to well meaning Nigerians to condemn the call for a
referendum for any group that wants to opt out of Nigeria.
He said: “It is callous, satanic and sardonic for anybody to call for
the breakup of this country. We should not see the place we come from
as a means to disrespect each other. If we do that, then it means we
are not doing justice to those that fought for the unity of this
country.
“The likes of Sir Ahmadu Bello, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Sa’adu
Zungur, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief Nnamdi Azikiwe and a host of
others, were able to sustain Nigeria.
s“Our call should be call for unity, a call for understanding, a call
for re- integration, and not a call for break up.
“We advised those fanning the embers of disunity among Nigerians to
desist or else whatever they come up with that is negative will be
resisted and met with waterloo. It is for their interest that they
shealth their sword for a united youth and united Nigeria.”
The call for all-inclusive democractic transparency and honesty restructuring of NIGERIA and referendum, is a reality-democratic call, not a theater and entertainment show, it is a democractic reality!
This politics of let my voice be heard, whether I am making any reasonable sense or not, is obviously irrelevant, especially in every matured democratic and civilized way of global reasoning!
Condemning the Arewa Youths’ call for a pure democratic referendum, just because you are an assistant to your Governor, does not make any democractic and reasonable sense that reflects transparency, honesty and sincerity!
Please, think of other better things to say, because your condmnation statement here, hold no value water!
Ibrahim, I have a little sorry for you because you are putting all your eggs in one basket.. Since Shettima have come to realize the need for referendum, you are not popular. You need to return back to school of thought immediately, and learn how to talk. Your school fees is a waste and I can tell you, we will not listen to you but to Shettima because he is now more reasonable than you. We don’t know you. Go home and wait to see if today is your last day on earth because you can’t decide for God. Your illiterate President think that Pharaoh was normal when he was challenging God. Tell him to rather return back his office or resign because there’s no ghost in Aso rock and if there is any; Goodluck should had been also hospitalized for months and work from home. Tell him that he is suffering from his evil deeds against the children of God and that he should repent from his evil ways or be considered as the worst illiterate in history. As long as he doesn’t know the exact time he will die, Buhari is talking rubbish.
Mr Ibrahim simply because you were made a special advicer on youth matters doesn’t mean that you can speak for others , you are a compound fool you rather like to be a parasite depending on the oil money from biafra land than developing yourself and others, you are a disgrace to the youths of nassarawa state that you are representing.