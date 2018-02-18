The Sun News
Latest
18th February 2018 - Nigeria’s Tobechukwu Opara wins USDA diversity programme
18th February 2018 - Passenger caught stealing onboard Air Peace Abuja-Lagos flight
18th February 2018 - Death toll from Borno blasts hits 21
18th February 2018 - 10,000 benefits from free eye treatment in Zamfara
18th February 2018 - 10 Kogi PDP lawmakers, others defect to APC
18th February 2018 - Osun mourns playwright Akinwumi Ishola
18th February 2018 - Ex-Convict nabbed for impersonating Ogun director of finance to swindle people
18th February 2018 - Nigeria recorded 2,478 road crashes in last 3 months of 2017 – NBS
18th February 2018 - Anambra community declares war against cultists
18th February 2018 - Government committed to safety of lives, property – Saraki
Home / Business / Nigeria’s Tobechukwu Opara wins USDA diversity programme

Nigeria’s Tobechukwu Opara wins USDA diversity programme

— 18th February 2018

Nigerian Tobechukwu Opara is among 30 university students that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has picked to attend its 2018 Agricultural Outlook Forum through the USDA Student Diversity Program.

Senior Tobechukwu “Toby” Opara, along with sophomore Alexis Doon are two UMES undergraduates who will join 28 other undergraduates and graduate students for a week in Washington D.C. culminating in their participation in the USDA’s largest annual meeting February 22 to 23 that is expected to attract more than 2,000 people.

“These students are the next generation of agriculture, and it is important for the USDA to support their training as future agriculture professionals,” USDA chief economist Robert Johansson said.

“At the Ag Outlook Forum, (they) will hear current leaders share their vision for agriculture as they begin to map out their own careers.”

Doon and Opara, dean’s list students and members of Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences, credit UMES chapter adviser Karl Binns Jr. with encouraging them to apply, which included submitting an essay on “agricultural careers and challenges.”

Opara, who is from Nigeria and majoring in biology, said, “I want to be part of that contingent that is going to help feed the world, especially in nations that need help producing food.”

Opara has accepted a job offer to be a poultry plant operations manager with Perdue, starting this summer.

Doon grew up in the Washington suburb of Silver Spring and is studying agriculture. She hopes to go on to veterinary school.

“I’ve always loved animals,” she said, “I felt agriculture was a major I would enjoy because it would enable me to be around them, and learn how you raise them in a farm setting.” 

The USDA program, now in its 11th year, gives undergraduate and graduate students opportunities in contemporary agribusiness, scientific research, and agricultural policy.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigeria’s Tobechukwu Opara wins USDA diversity programme

— 18th February 2018

Nigerian Tobechukwu Opara is among 30 university students that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has picked to attend its 2018 Agricultural Outlook Forum through the USDA Student Diversity Program. Senior Tobechukwu “Toby” Opara, along with sophomore Alexis Doon are two UMES undergraduates who will join 28 other undergraduates and graduate students for a week in…

  • Passenger caught stealing onboard Air Peace Abuja-Lagos flight

    — 18th February 2018

    Louis Ibah, Lagos The Police Command of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Ikeja, Lagos, has confirmed the arrest of a passenger who was caught stealing onboard an Air Peace Abuja-Lagos bound flight. The suspected thief, whose name was given as Kunle Oni, was caught by another passenger while in the act.   Several bundles of naira…

  • Death toll from Borno blasts hits 21

    — 18th February 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Death toll from multiple bomb explosions at a fish market near Maiduguri weekend has risen to 21. Three suicide bombers sneaked into a fish market, Tarshan Kiffi at Sabon Gari, Konduga Local Government near Maiduguri on Friday night. At least 18 people were reportedly while 22 others were injured. However, three out of the…

  • 10,000 benefits from free eye treatment in Zamfara

    — 18th February 2018

    Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau. The Zamfara State Government, in collaboration with the state’s Ministry for Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs is sponsoring free medical treatment for 10,000 indigent citizens of the state in its qualitative medical services. Speaking in Gusau, on Sunday, at the State Eye Care Center, King Fahd Ibn AbdulAzeez Women and Children…

  • 10 Kogi PDP lawmakers, others defect to APC

    — 18th February 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja Ten members of Kogi State House of Assembly, who were elected under the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and hundreds others, on Saturday, defected the ruling All progressives Congress (APC) in the state. At a colourful ceremony held at the 25,000 seating capacity of the Confluence stadium, Lokoja, thousands of APC…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share