Nigeria’s the only country we have – Wike

— 5th October 2017

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has declared that the people of state have no other country aside Nigeria.

Governor Wike spoke, on Thursday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt,  when he granted audience to Rivers State indigenes of the 64th Regular Course and Short Service Course Commissioned into the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The governor said that Rivers people would continue to work for the unity of the country, irrespective of the challenges that arose along the way.

Said he, “We have no other country, than Nigeria. We believe in the unity of this country. Conduct yourselves  in ways that  will not bring embarrassment to your family, your local government and Rivers State.”

Governor Wike charged them to be good ambassadors  of  state  wherever  they were posted and assured them that Rivers people would always support them.

“I know you will not disappoint us. Be committed and work hard. You will make it in life. Work hard to protect the integrity of this noble country “, he said.

The governor also charged the young  officers to serve the Nigerian Armed Forces diligently, urging them to be loyal to the service.

Earlier, spokesman of the Rivers State indigenes of the 64th Regular Course and Short Service Course Commissioned into the Nigerian Armed Forces, 2nd Lt. Bright Chibuzor Nweke assured Governor Wike that they would not disappoint  Rivers people, assuring that they would work in line with the law.

He commended the governor  for his great achievements and prayed God to grant the governor the enablement  to continue  to  rapidly  develop the state.

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 5th October 2017 at 4:21 pm
    Reply

    Only south south natives decides as natives of democratic society in 21st century world. Natives of south south are not subjects of undemocratic illiterates caliphate empire which the said wike may have been subjected under oat to remain its subject and slave when he was in sokoto. Natives of south south are natives on their native land and democratic. As long as there was no referendum that took place before October 1st 2017 by any who oppose Niger Delta Republic, capital- Calabar, interim president- Goodluck Jonathan, it stands. Only Niger Delta Republic will secure existence securities, developments and advancements of south south in 21st century world God Is With Us!!!

