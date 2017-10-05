Nigeria’s the only country we have – Wike

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has declared that the people of state have no other country aside Nigeria.

Governor Wike spoke, on Thursday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, when he granted audience to Rivers State indigenes of the 64th Regular Course and Short Service Course Commissioned into the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The governor said that Rivers people would continue to work for the unity of the country, irrespective of the challenges that arose along the way.

Said he, “We have no other country, than Nigeria. We believe in the unity of this country. Conduct yourselves in ways that will not bring embarrassment to your family, your local government and Rivers State.”

Governor Wike charged them to be good ambassadors of state wherever they were posted and assured them that Rivers people would always support them.

“I know you will not disappoint us. Be committed and work hard. You will make it in life. Work hard to protect the integrity of this noble country “, he said.

The governor also charged the young officers to serve the Nigerian Armed Forces diligently, urging them to be loyal to the service.

Earlier, spokesman of the Rivers State indigenes of the 64th Regular Course and Short Service Course Commissioned into the Nigerian Armed Forces, 2nd Lt. Bright Chibuzor Nweke assured Governor Wike that they would not disappoint Rivers people, assuring that they would work in line with the law.

He commended the governor for his great achievements and prayed God to grant the governor the enablement to continue to rapidly develop the state.