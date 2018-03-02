The Sun News
Nigeria’s structure breeds corruption –Atiku

— 2nd March 2018

Chinelo Obogo

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has again restated his call for the restructuring of the nation’s polity.

According to him, the present structure needed a rejig as it has become a  breeding ground for corruption.

    Speaking yesterday at the launch of Tola Adeniyi’s book, ‘Belly of the Vultures’ in Lagos, Atiku said: “Our current structure facilitates corruption and makes it more difficult for the kind of leadership being clamored for to emerge.  This is a structure that emerged at a time of military rule and sustained by the oil economy. Some of the enduring features of that oil economy have been excessive centralisation, corruption, oil dependency and low productivity. When we restructure, we will be forced to pay greater attention to production rather than rent-seeking. We will improve security (with a decentralised police force) and, therefore, improve the environment for investment and job creation. And the federating units will have greater autonomy to decide on their priorities and peculiar challenges. So, restructuring is critical for us although it is not a magic wand that would solve all our problems.”

    He said restructuring should not be perceived as a sectional demand, which would benefit only some sections of the country and hurt others, insisting that it would benefit the whole country.

He said those who fear that restructuring is designed to hurt them to the benefit of others or to benefit only them at the expense of others were grossly mistaken.

“It will benefit the whole country. Those who fear that it is designed to hurt them to the benefit of others or to benefit only them at the expense of others are grossly mistaken. A country, including its economy, is like an organism. Thus, what affects one part affects the other parts and the country as a whole. The existing structure impedes our progress as a nation irrespective of what specific sections think. Similarly, restructuring, if properly done, will benefit the whole nation, whatever the short-term inconveniences a section or sections may feel.

“The pursuit of restructuring for purely political reasons misses the point. While the strengthening of national unity, which it would promote, is important, it is also critical for our economic development and wellbeing, which, in turn, are also important for political peace. Our current structure, which is based on oil rents, is vulnerable because oil has probably reached its peak as the chief energy source for the world economy. You probably know that the world’s major automobile manufacturers and oil consumers have announced dates between 2025 and 2040 to end the manufacture and sale of fossil fuel-only vehicles. And massive investments in renewable energy around the world have been pushing its cost down that it has become very competitive with oil and gas. The drive towards renewable energy and away from oil seems irreversible now. This is important for all of us and especially for those in the oil producing region, where some people sometimes talk about restructuring as though it is designed to punish the north. The good news for the north is that a restructured Nigeria is in the North’s long-term economic interest. We should not be fighting for a bigger share of what is a disappearing resource.  It amounts to a fight for a bigger share of the past, and not the future. So both the oil bearing sections and non-oil bearing sections of this country need to pay more attention to agriculture, fisheries, renewable energy, biotechnology, information technology, Nano-technology, artificial intelligence and so on.

“The vilification of those who advocate for or oppose restructuring is not helpful. I want to believe that both sides are motivated by their love of our country. They just have different ideas of how best to achieve unity and development.  We need civility in this dialogue. An issue that can only be resolved through negotiations would not be helped by demonizing those who hold contrary views.  It will be more difficult to persuade people to your point of view or to negotiate with them when you call them names and imply that they like the country less than you,” he stated.

