Nigeria’s socio-political convulsions at a glance

Title: Boko Haram Media War: An Encounter with the Spymaster

Author: Yashau A. Shuaib

Publisher: Image Merchants, Abuja

Pages: 308

Year: 2017

Reviewer: Henry Akubuiro

A public intellectual doesn’t vegetate when buffeted with adversities. He engages society in the public space, interrogates hubris, extols the grandeur and charts a course for a new direction. He may not be liked in some quarters, especially those scathed by his shrill voice. But, does he have a choice? The author of Boko Haram: An Encounter with the Spymaster, doesn’t. He can’t but wedded to the pen.

Shuaib is an award-winning Public Relations professional, who, in 2013, was unceremoniously retired from the public service when a cabinet minister couldn’t stomach his pillories. It, fortunately, turned out to be a blessing in disguise as he went on to publish 50 articles afterwards, which have formed the nucleus of this book.

Going throughBoko Haram:An Encounter with the Spymaster, one thing that sticks easily is that the author doesn’t care whose ox is gored. He holds the view that facts are sacred. The language of his articles are within the grasp of the average reader, and he tries to ensure his arguments don’t overreach the borders of decency.

The range of discourse covered in this book is variegated. From the dilemma of a civil servant, national security to global affairs, he keeps us in the know how the pendulum swings. Lest we forget, he x-rays some important newsmakers in the society and defines the underlying basis for their stance at particular moments in our national trajectory. Yet socio-economic issues aren’t left out of the discourse. The interview sections, in addition, serves as a pathway into his inner recess.

His opening gambit is the article on “Okonjo-Iweala and Controversial Appointments”. Here, he argues that the disregard to the sensitives and sensibilities of others while promoting only people from her ethnic group may expose them to hatred with potential consequences. The next article entitled “My Writings and Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala”, argues that his viewpoints on her recent appointments into top positions in the ministry was borne out of speculations making the rounds, which he hoped, she would address. He subsequently writes on the circumstances that led to his compulsory retirement.

Shuaib offers us another opportunity to know the other side of Jonathan’s former Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, as regards security media relations. “With the emergence of Dsuki”, he writes, “the activities of the insurgents have been restricted to a few states in the North-East” (p. 39). Besides, he used to host occasional interactions with stakeholders for better understanding on security issues, he writes.

Though Dasuki attempted to influence his return to public service, the author was reluctant. In the article “Sambo Dasuki: An Encounter with the Spymaster”, Shuaib shows the former CSA as humane and understanding. As one of the two people who arrested Buhari in 1985, Shuaib said, contrary to insinuations, he didn’t maltreat the former military ruler during his captivity after the 1985 coup.

The author quotesDasuki on the issue: “… Though a young officer, I was reluctant to be among those that arrested him. And I was not. I only met him afterwards at Bonny Camp with Lawan Rafindadi. There is no way I could have maltreated him as being alleged in some quarters. I am glad most of the actors are still alive” (p.43). This section also contains articles on the incumbent president’s media aides and their handling of his publicity, government’s media relations and the online media vis-à-vis the military.

The section on National Security addresses issues such topical issues, including Boko Haram, Chibok, Biafran agitation, among others. Writing on Boko Haram, he calls for all hands to be on deck: “Our leaders should not exhibit traits that portray them as ambitious and selfish. We can’t continue to remain silent when this crisis is raging and may consume more” (p.91).

There was a time fear used to rule every heart in Maiduguri. The article entitled “A Trip to Maiduguri in December” shows how terrified Shuibu was flying over Maiduguri in December 2015. He went to attend a crisis communication seminar for humanitarian workers and workers covering disasters. Luckily, it didn’t end in tragedy but in success.

The author’s perspectives on global issues comes to fore in the fifth chapter. The articles in this section include Nigeria’s quest for membership of United Nation’s Security Council, the resilience of New Orleans years after the Katrina apocalypse, Nigeria’s dilemma between America and China, Nelson Mandela’s public image, among others.

Writing on the former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, in the section on Newsmakers, the author avers that it is wrong to judge anybody based on the group or party he belongs but by his character and attributes. Thus, he addresses doubting Thomases who find faults where there is none. This section also has pieces on President Buhari’s cabinet, Osinbajo’s loyalty to his boss, Kwara politics, Kwankwaso’s developmental agenda, El-Rufai’s accidental book, his encounter with General Buratai, a comparison between Chibuike Amaechi and Ibe Kachukwu, among others.

From pages 285 to 276, Shuaibu’s obsession with public relations and journalism –the latter, which he has never belonged to the mainstream –is exposed. He concedes on page 279: “The success of any PR person relies heavily on his relationship with the media. After my family, journalists are my immediate constituency.” This book is worth reading by everybody.It serves a research material on Nigeria’s erecent socio-political convulsions.