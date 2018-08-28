– The Sun News
Nigeria's situation under Buhari scary, says Lamido
LAMIDO

Nigeria’s situation under Buhari scary, says Lamido

— 28th August 2018

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

A Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has described Nigeria’s economy, politics and social life under President Muhammadu Buhari as ‘scary’.

“Anybody in my age who has seen this nation getting to this level under President Buhari will be scared about happening now,” Lamido declared in Maiduguri, Borno’s capital in an interview with newsmen shortly after meeting PDP delegates in the state ahead of his party presidential primaries.

The former Jigawa State governor said the nation’s core value was lost under the Buhari government. He said  people no longer took human life seriously as killing of innocent persons spread across the country.

Lamido also said he is seeking the presidency of the nation to restore confidence and give youths hope, noting that the youths should be reoriented and equipped economically.

He continued, “The youths have been reduced to political thugs and touts.  I am disturbed about comments i read on the social media by our youths.”

He said his major vision for the nation if given his party ticket and elected as the country president, was to give all Nigerians sense of belonging devoid of religious or tribal sentiments.

READ ALSO: NPA empowers over 500 women in Kebbi

Lamido, who was foreign affairs minister during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s tenure (1999-2007), alleged that the Federal Government has been harassing and intimidating opposition, using anti-corruption crusade as a tool.

Earlier while addressing PDP delegates, Lamido said the country needed an experienced political leader like him. He said he was part of the founding fathers of PDP in 1998.

He said those who founded the party came from different religious and ethnic backgrounds, urging the delegates to eschew religion or ethnicity in the choice of their presidential candidate and other elective positions.

“We all came from diverse ethnic groups. Religion was not an issue because our goal was to have one Nigeria. Today, the story is different. We are more religiously and ethnically divided under the APC government,” he claimed.

