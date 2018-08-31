Nigeria’s seaport and social depression

Unlike Cote d’Ivoire’s Seaport that intersects with service industry and give Cote d’Ivoire over 60% of its GDP, Nigeria’s seaport does not exceed 30% and it is a seaport looked up to service about four landlocked neighbouring countries which could make it more cost effective for them than they currently experience.

Not expecting Nigeria’s seaport to be like that of Singapore which is known to be on quasi autopilot, that is free from human intervention as automation reigns supreme there, Nigeria should at least aim at emulating a seaport that is also in the capital, Abidjan, but is not turning a burden to the capital like it is happening in Nigeria. Portbouet and Vridi are confined areas of Abidjan for seaport operations and they do not make life unbearable to neighbouring urban areas like Koumassi and Treicheville, all in Abidjan like the Apapa wharf is doing to the entire Lagos. It is said that the current MD of the port is doing a good job by those who put her there but it is also said that she imposed 24-hour seaport operation without minding the capacity of the system, logistic wise to support such length of time. In all she is sending more people to depression state as well as the total economy of Nigeria.

Nigeria’s seaport is supposed to be a blessing to Nigerians and its landlocked neighbours but it is turning out to be a curse and if not prevented in running that course of action the unforeseeable could happen. Servicing only Nigeria makes it an underperforming seaport when Niger Republic, Chad, CAR and even Mali look forward to be serviced by it. So, when it turns impossible for even Nigerians how then could it get the confidence of those countries. From Abidjan, a strategic rail line had been put in place to link Niger via Ouagadougou and it makes sense for them to see Abidjan seaport as the favorite.