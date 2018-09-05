Nigeria’s rising poverty

Frantz Fanon’s The Wretched of the Earth depicts a grim picture of excruciating poverty and the inhuman condition which prevailed in Algeria under the colonial crucible administered by French overlords. The book is a vitriolic attack on imperialism and organized degrading of humanity by the French in their bid to establish a rule of subjugation in Africa. Through mindless plunder, African resources were appropriated and repatriated to Europe for the establishment of sophisticated metropolis. To achieve this feat, the natives, the Africans were totally divested of every human worth starting from the erosion of their psyche to the disembowelling of their inner beings. Thus, the disconsolate natives were debased and forced to swim in the cesspool of harrowing penury. Given the above situation, Fanon inevitably rouses the natives from their fatalistic lethargy and spurs them to action, to demand immediate freedom even if by violence since according to him “decolonization is always a violent phenomenon”.

It is apparent that poverty was a constant element of the Algerian experience under colonial rule which turned them into the wretched of the earth, however most people do not understand the nature of the poverty which Fanon captures in his book. We are speaking of downright poverty, poverty that makes one to dress in rags, abject poverty that makes kids either beg on the streets or eat from the dustbin, poverty that can drive a man to commit suicide, poverty that can make families go to bed every night without food, poverty that relentlessly pulls at the strings of the soul, poverty that can make a man hide food items meant for dogs because his children will need it at home, poverty that forces a man to sleep without roofs, exposed to the inclement weather. Those were the kinds of poverty prevalent in Algeria during French colonial rule.

In a sense, there is a correlation between the picture of poverty painted by Fanon in colonial Algeria and the kind of poverty that straddles the homes of over 87 million Nigerians which represent 43.5% of the country’s estimated population of 200 million. This is the cruel reality recounted by the British Prime Minister Theresa May on her recent visit to Nigeria. She had declared that 87 million Nigerians live on less than $1.90 a day making Nigeria “home to more very poor people than any nation in the world”.

Since that remark by the British Prime minister, there have been many reactions, some of them politically motivated, in which case bias and prejudice are enthroned, where attempts are made to obfuscate issues with meaningless, grandiose phrases. Other reactions have taken a clean swipe at the present administration, blaming it for all the woes and poverty in the land.